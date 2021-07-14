TripleLift Names New Leadership to Oversee Technology Organization

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Jaison Zachariah to the company's Executive Leadership team as Senior Vice President, Technology. Zachariah, an eight-year veteran of TripleLift, will oversee the company's Technology organization including Platform Engineering, Connected TV Engineering, Solutions Engineering, and Data Science.

Dan Goldin, TripleLift's Vice President, Platform Engineering, will assume the new position of Chief Architect. As Chief Architect, Goldin, who played a key role in the design and development of TripeLift's core exchange technology, will be responsible for setting and executing the technical vision for TripleLift's multifaceted business strategy, including building the industry's first CTV brand integration platform, developing user-first privacy and identity solutions, and enhancing the TripleLift infrastructure.

"For the past eight years, Jaison and Dan have played instrumental roles in establishing TripleLift as a distinguished and respected multi-channel SSP partner for publishers, advertisers, and partners. Their deep knowledge of our platform and ability to deftly navigate the evolving digital advertising landscape, make them among the most invaluable technology leaders in our industry," said Shaun Zacharia, Co-Founder and President, TripleLift. "Jaison's and Dan's new roles present TripleLift with an opportunity to continue to grow our business with a solid, scalable, and secure technology infrastructure and new innovations."

Zachariah and Goldin's appointments come on the heels of TripleLift's recent acquisition by Vista Equity Partners, accelerating the company's global growth and investment in its technology and product innovation. In Q4 2020, TripleLift announced that it exceeded $1 billion in lifetime advertising spend through its platform, attributing half of the spend to the 12 month period prior.

"With seven product lines and over 50 billion ads delivered via our exchange globally each day, it's never been a more exciting time to lead a growing technology organization," said Zachariah. "Dan and I look forward to bolstering our technology and people investments with the ultimate goal of delivering best-in-class service to our partners and clients."

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've managed to build over the past eight years, but none of this would have been possible without our incredibly strong and dedicated engineering team," said Goldin. "Our industry is constantly surprising us and our success is rooted in our ability to innovate and build with an eye towards the future; "I look forward to continuing this work into our next chapter."

Zachariah previously served as the Vice President, Solutions Engineering where he oversaw TripleLift's marketplace, strategic partner initiatives, and forward-deployed data science and engineering efforts. During his tenure, Zachariah helped to launch and scale four of TripeLift's product lines, including its flagship Native Ad Exchange. Zachariah started his career in ad tech in corporate development at AOL.

During his tenure at TripleLift, Goldin built and expanded various engineering and data science practices. Prior to TripleLift, Goldin co-founded and led a social media startup to an acquisition, and had a variety of quantitative engineer roles, including one as a quantitative engineer on Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis.

About TripleLift

TripleLift, one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, is a technology company with products at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — publishers, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale, TripleLift is leading the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. Working with 90% of the publishers on the comScore 200, 100% of the brands on the AdAge 100, and 100% of the top 20 global DSPs, TripleLift has grown its revenue by high double digits since inception and has now recorded five years of accelerating profitability. TripleLift, part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, has appeared on the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Crain's New York Fast 50 for four consecutive years, and has been on Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for the last two years. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

