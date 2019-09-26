Tripleseat Announces Win for SaaS Customer Success Category in 2019 APPEALIE SaaS Awards

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for hotels, restaurants, and unique venues, today announced that it has won the SaaS Customer Success Award. All winners are judged by the APPEALIE award council for cloud companies that excite, delight and get the job done.

Tripleseat is a web sales and event management application that increases sales and streamlines the booking and planning process for sales and catering managers in restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. With over 6,000 venues, Tripleseat has managed over $8 billion in events and group business.

Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat, said "We're thrilled to be selected as a winner for the SaaS Customer Success Award, considering the high level of competition. At Tripleseat, we provide our customers with the ability to book more business faster and provide a seamless experience while planning and executing all events. I am very proud of the Tripleseat team that supports and helps our 63,000 users."

Categories for the 2019 awards program include the SaaS Customer Success Leader, SaaS Marketing Leader, SaaS Investor of Choice and Overall SaaS Award winners. The winners for the Customer Success in SaaS were judged by customer success experts, and entrants' submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

"The expectations of today's software buyers and users increase each year. Our highly selective, data-driven software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences," commented Matt Harney, Founder of APPEALIE.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

About APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™ and customer responses to APPEALIE's proprietary survey. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Similarly, our SaaS executive leadership and investor awards are selected based on peer nominations and proprietary survey responses.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

