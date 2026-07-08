Tripleseat Appoints Brendan Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer

Experienced SaaS revenue leader to accelerate commercial growth and expand Tripleseat's market leadership

CONCORD, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat, the premier event sales and management platform serving restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, today announced the appointment of Brendan Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Thomas will partner closely with the executive team to lead the company's global go-to-market strategy, overseeing, sales, marketing, and revenue operations as Tripleseat scales its business and deepens its presence across the hospitality industry.

"Brendan has an excellent record of building high-performing revenue organizations that focus on enabling customer outcomes," said Michelle Fischer, CEO of Tripleseat. "He has helped category-leading software companies navigate pivotal stages of growth, bringing together strategy, execution and operational excellence. As we continue investing in our platform and expanding our reach, Brendan's expertise will help us serve more hospitality businesses and create even greater value for our customers."

Mr. Thomas joins Tripleseat with more than a decade of experience building and leading high-performing commercial organizations across vertical SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Revenue at 7shifts, where he helped scale the business through a period of significant ARR growth while leading the company's transition from product-led growth to a sales-assisted go-to-market strategy. Prior to 7shifts, Thomas spent five years at DoorDash, where he helped launch and scale the company's Southeast market before leading enterprise chain rollouts as the business rapidly expanded nationwide.

"Tripleseat has an incredible reputation as the market leader in event management for venues, spurred by a passionate team and customers who genuinely love using the platform," said Brendan Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer at Tripleseat. "I'm excited to partner with the team to build on that momentum, invest in our customers' success, and help more hospitality businesses grow through events."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is the leading Event Management Software for venues, built for hospitality by hospitality. Trusted by over 20,000 venues, Tripleseat brings every lead, booking, and detail into one clear view, helping event teams spend less time chasing updates and more time delivering the moments that matter. Learn more at www.tripleseat.com.

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SOURCE Tripleseat