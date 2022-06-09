Tripleseat Integrates with Square to Power Event Commerce

Accelerate event payment collection online through the Tripleseat platform with Square

CONCORD, Mass., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is excited to announce an integration with Square , the globally trusted software, payments and hardware company.

Secure digital payments increase efficiency for event managers and improve the customer experience. Tripleseat customers who use Square will now be able to quickly and easily accept online payments. As booked events progress through the Tripleseat platform, event managers will be able to add online payment deposit options during the contract phase, as well as final payment to close out the event. Customers will be able to view Tripleseat transactions within the Square dashboard, and transactions tab. Additionally, payment records in Square can be filtered by Tripleseat to recognize event revenue holistically.

"Event managers juggle an immense number of details; fortunately, payment collection no longer has to be a pain point. The Tripleseat and Square integration allows event managers to collect deposits and final payments online so the focus can be on the booked experience," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat.

"With customer demand for events surging, we want to empower sellers of all sizes and complexity to provide the best customer experience possible," said Mike Cohen, Global Head of Product and Strategic Partnerships, Square. "In the last few years, digital payment capabilities have become essential for running and scaling businesses, and event managers need to adapt to these changing consumer needs. Our integration with Tripleseat allows sellers to meet their customers where they are and never miss a sale."

For more information on the integration, visit tripleseat.com/partners/square .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000 restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com.

