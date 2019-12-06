Tripleseat Recommends these New York City Venues to Book a Last-Minute Event to Get Coworkers in the Holiday Spirit

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today five recommended venues across New York City to host a last-minute company holiday party.

If you forgot to book your company's holiday party, and are now scrambling for a venue to celebrate the season, look no further. Tripleseat has gathered some of their favorite things, or rather venues, to host your holiday soiree, whether looking to hold a private dinner, or fancy rooftop for cocktails and conversation.

Tavern on the Green: An iconic, landmark restaurant unlike any other that's centered around a hearty, rustic menu shaped by local, seasonal ingredients, Tavern on the Green invites patrons into a warm, celebratory gathering space that captures the spirit of Central Park and the energy of New York City . 620 Loft & Garden : Atop Rockefeller Center, this venue features extraordinary views of Fifth Avenue and St. Patrick's Cathedral from a manicured historic garden, reflective pool and fountain, this private, customizable indoor and outdoor space accommodates 165 guests for a reception and 120 for a seated meal. It is the perfect setting for a holiday celebration, guests will also have a look at the Rockefeller Center Ice Skating Rink and the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Lafayette : Offering two private dining rooms to accommodate parties of 8-200, as well as the opportunity to book buyouts of the restaurant for up to 500 guests, Lafayette has a market-driven bistro menu that is a worldly homage to French cuisine, offering a re-mastery of traditional dishes loved by most. The Late Late: With a food menu designed to encourage social interaction among downtown locals and help spark social debate among friends and colleagues, The Late Late has more than 50 Irish whiskeys and features cutting-edge DJs that creates a vintage yet cosmopolitan atmosphere for employees of all ages to enjoy. Lucky Strike: A destination spot for all entertainment needs, with modern and plush decor, 26 state-of-the-art lanes, 11 tournament-quality billiard tables, and a LuXe Lounge that doubles as a private event space, your employees can participate in an experience instead of a traditional sit-down dinner.

"Nothing is quite like this time of year in New York City - the iconic views covered in decoration and lights, delicious cuisine of all types and delightful drinks to keep you warm despite the cold weather," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder. "Our New York customers will provide you and your colleagues this holiday season with a great atmosphere that invites conversation, a menu that benefits all, and beverages that you'll want to savor."

If interested in looking for additional venues in New York City, please visit: https://venues.tripleseat.com/venues/new-york/

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 4 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 63,000 restaurant and hotel event and sales managers use Tripleseat every day to book and manage the perfect event for their customers. Most recently, Tripleseat ranked 392 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500, won Bronze in the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers and Bronze Stevie® Award in the 16th annual International Business Awards for Company of the Year for Hospitality & Leisure – Medium-size. In addition, the company was listed among the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies for the second year, named a finalist in Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019 and a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work award. To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

