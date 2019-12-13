Tripleseat Recommends these Venues in San Francisco to Host Your Company's Last-Minute Holiday Party

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform, released today five recommended venues across San Francisco to host a last-minute company holiday party.

If your boss put you in charge of planning the company's holiday party, which needs to take place within the next few weeks, Tripleseat's team of hospitality experts are here to help. Provided below is a list of their five favorite venues across the Bay Area whether your team prefers a night filled with wine and relaxation, or a bit of speakeasy vibes.

Press Club - A wine bar and lounge that offers California's finest wines and beers in a sophisticated, social atmosphere. Press Club's menu of seasonal small plates and thoughtful pairings offers the ultimate wine experience in one of San Francisco's most notable destinations. Palette SF - Both cafe and lounge, your employees can enjoy the celebratory atmosphere of Palette during happy hour with its extensive selection of wine and champagne, occasional aperitif or collection of craft beers. Toy Soldier - Located near Union Square in SF, Toy Soldier features intimate rooms for private parties, beautifully appointed furnishings, private bar on both floors and a semi-enclosed patio. The speakeasy-feel makes the space ideal for evening events and cocktail parties, and can be tailored for any event. The Dorian - A place to savor classic American fare, fine whiskey and craft martinis amid a turn-of-the-century Victorian manor, The Dorian is a quintessential destination to enjoy good times that also offers a variety of options with private to semi-private rooms. 5A5 Steak Lounge - A stylish and modern take on the traditional steakhouse, blending the ambiance of a contemporary restaurant with that of a vibrant cocktail lounge, and offers an accommodating menu that features some exceptional non-red meat options, such as seafood, chicken, and seasonal vegetables & legumes.

"Having to plan a party at the last minute is not only stressful, but time-consuming, expensive and overall a pain in the neck. Our team of experts can point you to some of the coolest venues that serve delicious bites, fun vibes and tasty cocktails, in addition to helping you score points with your employer and colleagues," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder.

