Tripleseat Releases 2019's Most Booked Venues in Top Cities Across the Country

CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, has released their list of the most booked venues of 2019 in a few of the top cities across the United States. Whether it's for a birthday, graduation, engagement, bridal or baby shower, the list is comprised of more than just restaurants, hotels, and event halls. Unique venues that feature bowling alleys, cooking schools, and even ping-pong tables are among the most booked venues.

"There is an elevated importance on finding venues that offer not just great food and drinks, but unique experiences with added features that make a wedding, birthday or dinner party stand out from the rest, and our 2019 data confirms this," says Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "We hope to continue forging relationships with unique venues in the New Year to create authentic event experiences."

The venues are listed in alphabetical order for each city:

NEW YORK

Carmine's Times Square : Fantasizing about the South of Italy ? Look no further than Carmine's which brings a Southern Italian family feast to the heart of New York's Times Square. Known for their hearty portions of all your favorite Italian dishes, each item is meant to be shared around the table. Eataly NYC Downtown : Eataly is an Italian food lover's dream. With the option to dine-in, take a panini or gelato to-go, or browse around the many specialty markets, Eataly is the one-stop-shop for all of your Italian cravings. And if simply eating the food isn't enough, they also have a cooking school where you can master your favorite Italian dishes. Eataly NYC Flatiron : People can't seem to get enough of Eataly, as both New York locations topped the list this year. With plenty of Italian delicacies to choose from, such as hand-made pasta, a curated selection of Italian wines and cocktails, Eataly can take your party to the next level. Lucky Strike Manhattan : Conveniently located near Times Square Lucky Strike Manhattan is a destination that can accommodate all of your entertainment needs. Lucky Strike Manhattan is home to 26 state-of-the-art lanes, 11 tournament-quality billiards tables and a LuXe lounge that also doubles as a private event space. Planet Hollywood New York : Located steps from all major hotels in Times Square, Planet Hollywood is a great central location to host your next celebration. Planet Hollywood New York can accommodate large receptions, plated dinners, networking events and parties. Your guests can enjoy a night of mingling while surrounded by some of Hollywood's most iconic memorabilia.

SAN FRANCISCO

Giants Baseball : When it comes to making memories, Giants Enterprises believes in being bold as illustrated by past programming including the notable sports events such as the 34th America's Cup and Rugby World Cup Sevens, along with exclusive private dinners, meetings and receptions at 15 iconic park venues, inside 3 transformable spaces on the park's edge and on two luxury yachts. Giants Enterprises operates a daily tourism program at Oracle Park as well as The Gotham Club. At the intersection of sports, entertainment, meetings, events, tourism and hospitality, Giants Enterprises provides the rare combination of people and places to create Giant Impressions. Lucky Strike San Francisco : Just a hop, skip and a jump away from AT&T Park, Lucky Strike is the perfect location for pre-and post-game events. Celebrate any occasion with some bites, booze, and bowling at Lucky Strike San Francisco. They offer 12 contemporary bowling lanes, private party rooms, full-service bars, and cutting edge audiovisual systems. Spin San Francisco : SPIN San Francisco is the ultimate destination for game-lovers and event planners alike. By combining an unusual mixture of ping pong, design, music, and entertainment, SPIN San Francisco has created a venue that is suited for day and night, from one-of-a-kind corporate events to amazing kids' birthday parties. The venue features 18 ping-pong tables, full-service restaurant, full bar, private room, and an enclosed patio, all steps from the Moscone Center in the SOMA district. Check us out at any of our nine US locations! Come play with us! Tacolicious North Beach : Spice up any party at Tacolicious with their delicious Mexican menu. Perfect for private dining or larger events, Tacolicious will not disappoint. Guests who try their "MF Chicken," tacos and signature cocktails will leave satisfied! Wise Sons : At the forefront of Wise Sons' culinary mission is building a community through traditional Jewish comfort food. Known for making many of their dishes from scratch, they pair classic recipes with the best California ingredients. Some of their famous homemade items include: Jewish rye, hickory smoked pastrami, and house-baked bagels and bialys. Wise Sons also offers catering for a party of any size, whether it's meeting at your office, a private brunch, or a bat mitzvah. Wise Sons can bring the joy of Jewish tradition to your event.

LOS ANGELES

Buca di Beppo Farmers Market : With plenty of spaces to choose from, Buca di Beppo makes hosting a private event seamless. Choose from their "Fresh From Italy" menu for a true taste of Italian cuisine. Their menu features dishes from Bologna, Roma , and Parma. Manga! fundamental LA : Working with some of the most beautiful spaces in LA, fundamental LA is a one-stop-shop for all of your event needs. They will pair the catering menu of your dreams with one of their beautiful partners' spaces to execute an event of any size. HomeState : Get a taste of Texas without having to leave LA at HomeState. The Texas kitchen is known for their breakfast tacos on fresh flour tortillas, queso, Frito pies, and brisket, and will leave you wanting to come back for more. Lucky Strike LA Live: Dance and bowl the night away at Lucky Strike LA. The large space is perfect for corporate events and private parties, such as bachelorettes and birthdays. The venue features 18 premium lanes, as well as an additional Luxe Lounge with four premium lanes, two completion-ready billiards tables, and a full-service private bar. NeueHouse Hollywood : NeueHouse is a private workspace and cultural home for creators, innovators, and thought leaders. The venue offers members in the film, design, fashion, branding, architecture, and the arts dedicated workspaces, personalized services, and the opportunity to be a part of a meaningful dialogue with leading artists and thinkers. Located in the original CBS Studios — where genre-defining artists Orson Wells , Lucille Ball , the Beach Boys, and Bob Dylan all built their legacy — NeueHouse is the perfect venue to host an event of any size.

CHICAGO

City Winery Chicago : Calling music fans and wine lovers alike, City Winery Chicago is a one-of-a-kind location that can accommodate your unique event needs. With space for an intimate seated dinner or 750-person gala, wedding reception, corporate outing, or wine tasting, City Winery Chicago is a great venue to say "cheers" to any occasion. Lucky Strike - Chicago Downtown : Lucky Strike Chicago is 36,000 square feet of fun! Their Chicago location offers upscale event spaces, sophisticated menus, full-service bars, and cutting edge audiovisual systems. Conveniently located next to FTW Chicago, this dynamic duo will leave you with an unforgettable night out. Pinstripes - Chicago : Located in downtown Chicago , Pinstripes is a unique dining and entertainment destination. The 30,000-square-foot venue features an intimate Italian/American bistro, 11 upscale bowling lanes, seven bocce courts, unique private dining spaces, a beautifully appointed ballroom, and an outdoor patio and fireplace overlooking the Chicago River. WhirlyBall Chicago : WhirlyBall Chicago combines the fun of WhirlyBall, Laser Tag, and bowling all under one roof. To round out their premium social experience, WhirlyBall also offers delicious food, an expansive craft beer program, and event spaces to accommodate groups of any size. From friendly competition and activities to tasty food and drinks, WhirlyBall is the perfect venue for your next event. Yolk : At Yolk, they are passionate about breakfast and are constantly pushing the envelope with new and creative breakfasts, specialty juices and their own private label premium coffee. There are more than just eggs at Yolk — those with an appetite for lunch fare can choose from incredible salads, sandwiches, wraps, and burgers.

To learn more about Tripleseat, please visit www.tripleseat.com , and to discover more venues across the U.S., check out VENUES by Tripleseat at https://venues.tripleseat.com/venues .

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform that helps restaurants, hotels, and unique venues streamline the planning process and increase event sales. Tripleseat was founded in 2008 by Jonathan Morse and Kevin Zink. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6.5 million events and captured $10 billion in event leads. More than 55,000 event managers use Tripleseat every day to book and plan the perfect event for their customers.

