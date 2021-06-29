Tripleseat Signs El Rey Court, Their Third New Waterloo Hotel Property

CONCORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on another New Waterloo property, with El Rey Court joining their all-in-one platform.

"We are really excited to launch Tripleseat at El Rey Court. The system has been instrumental in the success of our sales teams across New Waterloo Hotels. It helps streamline our sales processes so that our teams can focus on client relationships and growing our business," said Stacie Colbert, Director of Sales at New Waterloo, an Austin-based hospitality management and development company.

Built along the original Route 66 in Santa Fe, N.M., El Rey Court officially opened its doors in 1936. With its traditional Northern New Mexico adobe-style architecture, the motor inn was a favorite among locals and road trippers alike. Now, the El Rey Court has been reimagined to accommodate events, meetings and parties. Their unique, historic setting offers spaces ranging from private meeting rooms with a fireplace and dedicated entrance to a large outdoor event lawn that can accommodate a large gathering. It's a perfect place for events large and small.

"We are happy to add the El Rey Court to the Tripleseat platform. This property is a great, historical location that will benefit uniquely from Tripleseat and all our software capabilities. We're looking forward to helping them take their group sales to the next level," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Since launching, Tripleseat provides an all-in-one solution that makes booking group sales faster, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotels and hotel groups across the country and internationally, including the Standard Hotels International, AHC Hospitality, and The Setai and Betsy Hotels in Miami, among thousands of others.

