Tripleseat Wins APPEALIE SaaS Award for Customer Success

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, announced that it is a winner of the APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

"As software becomes more ubiquitous in our work and personal lives, the expectations of the users are continually growing. Our highly selective award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences," said Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

This year, Tripleseat was selected as a SaaS Customer Success Award winner. These companies were selected based on their submitted documentation of customer success stories and outcomes.

Tripleseat shared how the company has emerged as a veritable support network for the hospitality industry. In addition to rolling out new features that help restaurants facilitate delivery and takeout services, the company has taken a more active role in helping companies survive these extraordinary circumstances. The leadership team has provided content on best practices for managing the pandemic on a regular basis while also hosting weekly Social Hour virtual get-togethers. As different regions begin the process of reopening, Tripleseat continues to offer guidance and support to the industry.

"We are proud of the Tripleseat team for the outstanding work they've done to help the hospitality industry," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "By releasing features like TripleseatDirect to provide venues with a more efficient way to manage events, delivery, and takeout, and supporting our customers through resources and education, we are providing the industry with the tools and community they need in order to be successful."

About Tripleseat - restaurant

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat, or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

