Triquetra Health Launches FolinicActive Kids -- Only USDA Organic Folinic Acid Formula with Multi-Pathway Folate Flexibility, Designed for Children Ages 1-18

New Pediatric Drops Pair Active Folate Support with the Complete B-Vitamin Support Team in a USDA Organic for Growing Bodies Formula — Now Available on Amazon

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triquetra Health, America's #1 folate brand, today announced the launch of FolinicActive Kids, a USDA Organic liquid folate formula designed specifically for children ages 1–18. The new pediatric supplement is now available on Amazon, offering multi-pathway folate flexibility that gives growing bodies metabolic choices — directing active folate toward DNA synthesis for healthy growth, purine biosynthesis for cellular energy, or the methylation cycle to help support their growing brain, based on what developing systems need most. FolinicActive Kids was formulated for kids who need a gentler approach to active folate support, paired with the complete B-vitamin support team in berry flavor kids actually like.

New Pediatric Drops Pair Active Folate Support with Complete B-Vitamin Support in a USDA Organic Formula Post this Your child’s body can use folinic acid right away–no conversion necessary. It’s active folate in its gentlest form, giving growing bodies the nutritional support they need for healthy brain development and balanced growth .

Many health-conscious parents today navigate a crowded landscape of folate supplement options without pediatric-specific guidance. An estimated 10–32% of children carry MTHFR 677TT or heterozygous variants that may affect how efficiently their bodies process folate, and research suggests folate receptor autoantibodies may be present in a meaningful portion of children with autism spectrum characteristics. Beyond genetic factors, picky eating, rapid growth phases, and sensitivity to methylated supplements create widespread demand for a gentler, more flexible active folate option designed from the ground up for children — not adapted from adult formulas. FolinicActive Kids addresses this gap.

FolinicActive Kids delivers multi-pathway folate flexibility through pharmaceutical-grade folinic acid (calcium folinate, ≥98% purity, USP/Ph.Eur standard) — the active reduced folate that enters metabolism as the upstream THF hub, providing one-carbon units across three pathways simultaneously rather than directing all folate through a single metabolic destination.* Unlike synthetic folic acid, which requires DHFR enzyme conversion, folinic acid is immediately usable. Unlike methylfolate, which enters cells with a single metabolic outlet, folinic acid allows growing bodies to allocate folate resources based on their own developmental priorities.* The product is available at amazon.com/dp/B0G4S6KXDX.

The folinic acid in FolinicActive Kids is the same form evaluated in landmark pediatric research. A double-blind, placebo-controlled trial by Frye et al. (2018), published in Molecular Psychiatry, studied folinic acid in 48 children and found that the folinic acid group showed a 65% response rate for verbal communication improvements versus 24% for placebo (Cohen's d = 0.70, P = 0.003). Importantly, the folinic acid group experienced approximately 30% fewer adverse events than the placebo group, with zero treatment discontinuations in the active arm. A 2024 replication by Panda et al. in the European Journal of Pediatrics confirmed significant developmental assessment score improvements in 80 children over 24 weeks. FolinicActive Kids contains folinic acid at age-appropriate doses informed by these published pediatric studies.*

FolinicActive Kids pairs multi-pathway folate flexibility with the complete B-vitamin support team — a combination absent from over 95% of pediatric folate formulas. The formula includes a vitamin B-12 tri-blend (80% methylcobalamin for cytoplasmic methylation, 10% adenosylcobalamin for mitochondrial energy, 10% hydroxocobalamin as a gentle buffer form), active Pyridoxal-5'-Phosphate (P-5-P) to help support calm, happy moods through neurotransmitter pathway function,* and Riboflavin-5'-Phosphate (R-5-P) — the FAD-precursor cofactor that supports MTHFR enzyme function and is specifically validated in MTHFR 677TT individuals in McNulty et al. (2006, Circulation).* The ages 4–13 dose tier provides 2.5 mg R-5-P, matching the dose studied in that published research.

"Most parents researching folate for their children encounter two options: folic acid that may process inefficiently in some children, or methylfolate that works beautifully for many kids but may feel like too much for others," said [Founder Name], Founder and CEO of Triquetra Health. "FolinicActive Kids offers a third path — multi-pathway folate flexibility that lets growing bodies direct folate where they need it most, paired with the complete B-vitamin support team in a USDA Organic for growing bodies formula with berry flavor kids actually like. Every child is different. This is for kids who need a gentler approach.*"

FolinicActive Kids features age-tiered droplet dosing (ages 1–3: 5 drops/0.125 mL; ages 4–13: 10 drops/0.25 mL; ages 14–18: 15 drops/0.375 mL) delivering 213–638 mcg DFE per serving. The USDA Organic for growing bodies formula uses an organic vegetable glycerin base, organic citric acid, and organic natural berry flavor.* The calibrated dropper enables precise dose adjustment for sensitive children. Manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities; third-party tested for heavy metals and potency. For complete product information and clinical research summaries, visit triquetrahealth.com/products/folinicactive-kids.

FolinicActive Kids is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4S6KXDX with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee. For additional information about the research supporting multi-pathway folate flexibility and the complete B-vitamin support team for growing bodies, visit triquetrahealth.com/products/folinicactive-kids.*

About Triquetra Health

Triquetra Health develops evidence-based nutritional supplements for consumers who demand clinical validation and clean-label quality. As America's #1 folate brand, the company offers complete solutions across the full spectrum of folate needs — including both kids methylfolate and folinic acid formulations — because every child is different. All Triquetra Health products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities with comprehensive third-party testing for purity, potency, and heavy metals. For more information, visit triquetrahealth.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Leanna Doughty

Director of Communications

Triquetra Health

[email protected]

(844) 272-6337

triquetrahealth.com

SOURCE Triquetra Health LLC