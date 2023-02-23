TRISCUIT® Brand Launches New "Unapologetically Wholesome" Campaign with Gordon Ramsay as the personification of a TRISCUIT Cracker: crunchy on the outside, yet incredibly wholesome on the inside

The integrated campaign unapologetically celebrates the wholesome but crunchy things in life that are full of authentic, unfiltered personality and flavor, just like TRISCUIT Crackers.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRISCUIT Crackers has introduced its new 2023 brand campaign "Unapologetically Wholesome," featuring award-winning chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay. The new integrated advertising campaign unapologetically celebrates the wholesome but crunchy things in life that are full of authentic, unfiltered personality and flavor, just like TRISCUIT Crackers.

The new "Unapologetically Wholesome" campaign stems from consumers looking for and appreciating more real, authentic things. The campaign celebrates the TRISCUIT Cracker as one of those authentic things – a simple, wholesome snack with an attention-grabbing crunch. The creative was developed with Ramsay in mind, as he is the ultimate personification of a TRISCUIT Cracker: crunchy on the outside yet incredibly wholesome on the inside.

"There aren't many celebrities that truly embody the TRISCUIT Cracker as much as Gordon Ramsay," says Caitlin Schell, Senior Brand Manager, TRISCUIT brand. "Fans have come to learn and love how 'wholesome on the inside' he really is – watching him interact with the young contestants on Masterchef Junior is proof. That's why he is a great person to help us remind people of a TRISCUIT Cracker's crunchy, wholesomeness that's full of unfiltered personality and flavor."

"Unapologetically Wholesome" playfully leverages Ramsay's authentic and unfiltered self. His longevity and expertise in the culinary space aligns with the TRISCUIT brand's 120 years of delivering wholesome goodness.

"What I love about the TRISCUIT brand's new campaign is that it creates a nourishing moment that commands your full attention," says Gordon Ramsay. "I'm proud to team up with the TRISCUIT brand not only to remind people just how delicious Triscuit crackers are, but to savor moments where we can be "Unapologetically Wholesome" every day, even if that means being a little 'salty'."

The "Unapologetically Wholesome" content will air nationally across TV and will continue to roll out across digital and paid social channels. Additionally, the content will be amplified through various activations on Ramsay's TikTok, including him reviewing interesting recipes involving TRISCUIT Crackers in the duet style that he's known for – follow @GordonGram for campaign content.

