Triumvirate Environmental and LabCentral Expand Partnership to Further Support Innovation in Life Sciences

Founding sponsorship extended to additional locations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvirate Environmental and LabCentral are proud to announce the expansion of their long-standing partnership, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the life sciences sector. Triumvirate Environmental has reaffirmed its position as a Founding Sponsor of LabCentral's flagship facility at 700 Main Street in Cambridge for a five-year term and is excited to extend its sponsorship to LabCentral's facilities at 238 Main Street and 610 Main Street.

Since 2013, when Triumvirate Environmental became a Founding Sponsor of LabCentral, the two organizations have worked closely to support early-stage companies by ensuring access to safe, compliant, and sustainable lab environments. The partnership enables life sciences entrepreneurs to focus on groundbreaking research and innovation, while Triumvirate Environmental provides essential environmental, health, and safety (EHS) and waste management services tailored to the unique needs of lab spaces. From onsite environmental support to regulatory training and EHS data management, Triumvirate Environmental delivers innovative solutions to the talented residents of LabCentral.

"We understand the importance of providing best-in-class environmental services for startups, and this partnership allows us to continue offering vital support to companies driving innovation in the biotech and life sciences industries," said Doug Youngen, President of Triumvirate Environmental. "We're excited to extend our relationship with LabCentral and remain a trusted partner in their mission to launch high-potential startups."

"We are grateful for Triumvirate Environmental's ongoing partnership over the years, helping to create and maintain a safe and sustainable environment for our residents, allowing them to focus on advancing science," said Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, LabCentral's CEO and cofounder. "We are thrilled to continue working together to provide world-class resources for the next generation of biotech innovators and appreciate their expanded commitment to our mission."

About Triumvirate Environmental

Passionate about the environment and dedicated to safety, Triumvirate Environmental has provided EHS services to world-renowned companies for more than 30 years. Their highly experienced specialists develop innovative EHS programs and sustainability solutions targeted to the unique needs and challenges of lab spaces in North America. Triumvirate Environmental's employees pride themselves on exceeding customers' expectations. By taking the worry out of EHS and waste management, they enable companies to reach their sustainability goals while focusing on their core business objectives. Learn more about Triumvirate Environmental at www.triumvirate.com.

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

SOURCE LabCentral