Trive Capital Launches Avari - a Full-Service Vacation Rental Management Platform

Avari is a management platform built to deliver exceptional homeowner care and differentiated hospitality for guests

Avari operates as part of Casago , North America's premier vacation rental and property management brand, with a growing network of locally owned franchises. As a Casago franchisee, Avari leverages exclusive market territories, centralized training programs, integrated technology infrastructure, and advanced pricing tools to drive consistent performance for homeowners. Avari's portfolio spans some of the nation's most desirable destinations, including the Panhandle of Florida; Gulf Shores, Alabama; the mountain and coastal regions of Oregon; Lake Tahoe, California; and Park City, Utah.

"The Avari team's ability to deliver an exceptional customer experience will create meaningful value for both guests and homeowners in the markets we serve. We are excited to partner with the management team to scale the platform, strengthen field operations, and invest in the people and systems that we believe will enhance the homeowner experience and drive sustainable growth," said Shravan Thadani, Partner at Trive Capital. "Property management for the short-term rental industry continues to demonstrate strong growth as travelers shift toward professionally managed, high-quality alternatives to traditional lodging, with significant runway remaining given the early stage of industry consolidation."

"Today's announcement reflects our team's dedication to the goal of providing unparalleled care for our homeowners and exceptional hospitality for our guests," said Brandon Labrum, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with Trive Capital will allow us to further that mission through continued investment in the people and platforms that help deliver consistent, high-quality performance."

"Our commitment to homeowners and guests starts with being local first, trusted teams who know their markets inside and out," said Seth Williams, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "That local knowledge helps us deliver better service, faster responses, and experiences that keep guests coming back. We will continue to invest in our local leaders and the support systems that make each of our markets exceptional."

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Trive.

About Avari

Avari is a full-service vacation rental management platform built to deliver exceptional homeowner care and differentiated hospitality for guests. Avari combines comprehensive property services, trusted local teams, and proven revenue performance with the kind of elevated guest experience that inspires repeat stays.

Operating as a Casago franchisee, Avari benefits from exclusive market territories, integrated training programs, leading technology infrastructure, and experienced on-the-ground teams - all designed to uphold the highest standards of hospitality.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm with more than $8 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 250 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $10 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital