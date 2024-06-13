Trive Capital Partners with RPM Freight Systems

RPM Freight Systems, LLC, a leading asset-light finished vehicle logistics provider. Post this

Founded in 2011, RPM is a technology-driven, asset-light provider of transportation management solutions to new and used finished vehicle logistics and other specialized freight markets in North America and Europe. The Company is trusted by many of the largest auto OEMs and remarketers to transport vehicles and freight, safely and efficiently, from origin to destination.

RPM specializes in using its diversified network of carrier relationships and proprietary technology platform to provide customers with flexible, reliable, and cost-efficient transportation solutions, regardless of nuance and supply chain volatility.

RPM founder and CEO, Barry Spilman stated, "As we enter our next phase of growth, we are delighted to partner with Trive and Bluejay and leverage their significant operational and industry expertise. The support and resources of these two firms should accelerate our growth trajectory by enhancing our service capabilities and unlocking new opportunities in North America and Europe. Together, we will continue to set the standard for excellence and innovation in our industry."

Andrew Frank , Managing Director at Trive Capital, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at RPM, who have built a business that delivers a win-win for both shippers and carriers. The Company will continue to pursue excellence in logistics with its flexible, customer-centric service model, and Trive looks forward investing in the platform to support its continued growth."

Pierre Mathieu, Managing Partner at Bluejay Capital Partners mentioned, "Partnering with RPM is an incredible opportunity. We are eager to take part in RPM's journey of ongoing growth, and we are confident in its ability to seize emerging opportunities within the automotive and specialty freight transportation markets."

Blake Bonner , Partner at Trive noted, "RPM represents an outstanding opportunity in the transportation logistics industry to support a market leader. We believe the Company's comprehensive service offerings and technological capabilities are key differentiators in the marketplace."

About RPM

Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and serving 30+ countries across North America and Europe, RPM provides data driven solutions to serve OEMs, online dealers, re-marketing firms, and more in all their finished vehicle transport and component freight needs.

Learn more about RPM and its service offering at www.rpmmoves.com.

About Bluejay Capital

Bluejay Capital ("Bluejay") is operationally focused private equity firm investing in transportation and logistics businesses. The team has more than 120 years of combined operating experience in the sector and is comprised of industry experts with a strong track record of growth and value creation.

Learn more about Bluejay Capital at www.bluejay-capital.com.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $7 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

SOURCE Trive Capital