Trivia Night! Happy Hour! Team Building! Main Event Launches All-new, Live-hosted Virtual Experiences Platform Nationwide

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The events of 2020 have transformed our daily lives in many ways, especially social behaviors and interactions. Do you miss trivia night with your BFFs? Happy Hour with co-workers? Team building with your colleagues or worried about how those annual office holiday parties are going to look like this year? So are we!

That's why Main Event, the Plano, Tex.-based social entertainment brand famous for its huge venues that include state-of-the-art laser tag, bowling, virtual reality, arcade games, billiards and events, is launching an enterprise-wide series of Virtual Experiences designed to bring the thrill of play and teamwork that is such a part of the brand's in-person identity to virtual guests nationwide.

Main Event Virtual Experiences targets groups, companies, social networks, holiday parties and more with a one-of-a-kind virtual party and team building platform that features live hosts taking participants through trivia, escape rooms, problem solving and other laugh-out-loud adventures right from the comforts of home. The four different virtual experiences, developed in collaboration with like-minded innovative entertainment brands Two Bit Circus and Wildly Different, bring everyone together for a night of fun, while ensuring a conveniently safe social experience.

To launch Virtual Experiences, Main Event has tapped "The Office" alum, Brian Baumgartner, on a series of comedic how-to instructional videos educating consumers on ways to integrate these new experiences into social, family and corporate get togethers. A sneak peek of the video series can be found HERE.

"Innovation and a growth mindset are fundamental to the future of the Main Event business, and Virtual Experiences are the latest demonstration of how committed we are to that belief," said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. "Main Event exists to bring people together to have fun and make memories and that's why we are so excited to add Virtual Experiences as the latest innovative entertainment option. We understand that many companies and guests are still either working from home or generally spending more time at home, which is why the exclusive opportunity to bring the thrill of night outs and team building events to living rooms across the country was an incredible way for us to continue to grow the Main Event brand."

"As someone who knows a bad office party or a less-than-comfortable family get together, I couldn't help but recognize the coolness of what Main Event is creating with Virtual Experiences," said Baumgartner. "They've found a way to bring the expertise and experience they have in entertaining guests in their centers to a very unique virtual setting that is like something I've never seen before. I can't wait to go on and dominate my co-workers! Or more likely- mute myself and turn off my camera when I need a minute to myself when things aren't going so well. Probably better for me than in person as I couldn't hide it if I was in person with friends and family!"

The four Main Event Virtual Experiences are titled: The Main Escape, The Brainy Bunch, WFH Challenge and So Trivial. Event coordinators help each party select the experience that best suits their interests, and each event is orchestrated by trained, live hosts from Two Bit Circus and Wildly Different.

Virtual Experiences overview:

The Main Escape: Team-up to journey through Main Event. You'll compete with other teams to earn the most points & win the grand prize. The most important part of this virtual experience is…picking a smart team. If you are that smart teammate, congrats! You will be in high demand as you and your team journey through Main Event trying to escape before time is up by uncovering clues, solving riddles, and putting your trivia knowledge to the test.

Pricing starts at $25 per person. More information is available at www.mainevent.com/virtualexperiences.

Each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 120 of the latest interactive arcade games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. Some locations include gravity ropes courses, zip lines, climbing walls and mini golf. Whether looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill with handcrafted cocktails – Main Event is a great place to hang out, connect with those closest to you and challenge friends to a game or two. For more information, visit www.mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 44 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun under one roof with state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. Main Event is a premier sponsor of Special Olympics International, supporting via fundraising and serving as a venue for Special Olympics events nationwide. Main Event also is a proud partner of the Dallas Cowboys, supporting via custom birthday celebrations for kids and other marketing initiatives. For more information, visit mainevent.com.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is an award-winning community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. Named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative game companies of 2020, and recipient of TripAdvisors' Traveler's Choice Award, rated in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, Two Bit Circus is opening the world's first network of micro-amusement parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus.

About Wildly Different

Wildly Different has been "playing outside the cubicle" since 2003. The company offers a variety of fun play-based activities for live events and remote games, that can be used as "team building for people who hate team building," client events, networking activities and more. In addition to offering numerous standard options, the company gets its name due to its reputation for customizing one-of-a-kind events for their clients' unique needs.

