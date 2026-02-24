Trojan Battery Company Appoints Empire Batteries as Part of Master Distributor Network Expansion

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company, a global leader in battery innovation and technology for over 100 years, expands its Master Distributor Network with the appointment of Empire Batteries, a leading provider of professional battery distribution services for more than 50 years. The addition of Empire Batteries continues Trojan's century-long commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support.

Empire Battery, based in Tigard, OR will serve as a regional distributor for Trojan Battery. Customers will have access to Trojan's full line of flooded lead acid, award-winning Trojan AES AGM, and Lithium-ion batteries. It will also provide the resources for customers to benefit from Just In Time (JIT) service and support.

"Trojan and Empire Batteries have had a valued relationship for more than four decades. It is a natural extension of our mutual success to expand the partnership and have them serve as a Master Distributor," said Bob Pigott, Vice President, Global Sales Motive, Trojan Battery. "Their strong reputation, deep customer relationships, and service-focused approach align seamlessly with Trojan's mission to lead the charge toward more sustainable, customized energy solutions."

Empire Batteries Serves the Pacific Northwest

Empire Batteries will service customers in Oregon and Washington with locations in Eugene and Tigard, OR. Founded in 1969, Empire Batteries has built a reputation for exceptional service, competitive pricing, and high-quality battery distribution for customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. The company is known for fast response times, often able to provide same-day service, and has developed a loyal customer base through decades of dependable support.

"Empire Batteries, Inc. has proudly distributed Trojan products for more than 40 years, and we're thrilled to be named a partner in the Trojan Master Distributor Program," said Tim Shoepe, President of Empire Batteries, Inc. "This designation allows us to expand our Trojan footprint throughout the Pacific Northwest while continuing to deliver best-in-class deep-cycle and lithium solutions to both new and existing customers. The quality and reliability of Trojan products have long aligned with our mission, and this partnership strengthens our ability to provide exceptional products, service, and support across the markets we serve."

Trojan's partnership with Empire Batteries supports its strategic focus on growth and enhanced customer access. Empire Batteries' two distribution points and deep market knowledge, customer service, broader product availability, and responsive support. You can find Empire Batteries locations on Trojan's master distributor and dealer locator platforms to help customers quickly find the closest facility.

For details on Trojan Battery Company and its nationwide network of distributors, visit https://www.trojanbattery.com/.

Media Contact

Matthew Singh

[email protected]

About Trojan Battery Company

For a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; as well as two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States, offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

SOURCE Trojan Battery