Trojan Battery Unveils Lithium Solution for E-Z-GO RXV® Gen 1 ELiTE® Golf Carts

Trojan Lithium OnePack batteries now offer drop-in compatibility with expanded E-Z-GO RXV models, extending range and providing consumer options.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company, a global leader in power innovation and technology for more than 100 years, is expanding the capability of its Trojan OnePack™ lithium battery solution with all new drop-in replacement compatibility for E-Z-GO RXV Gen 1 ELiTE golf carts. This Trojan OnePack solution doesn't require motor or controller replacement and provides users with more choice and extended range for their golf cart. Dealerships can now offer all-new aftermarket battery upgrades to their RXV Gen 1 ELiTE customers.

More Options for Dealers and Users

This innovation helps Trojan dealers better serve their customers by offering choice, and it's now available to all golf cart dealers. The widespread availability and innovative compatibility also unlock opportunities in the used cart market with new options to repower used vehicles.

"Dealers now have new options to replace or upgrade batteries in RXV Gen 1 ELiTE golf carts," said Darren Brittain VP, Motive Commercial Strategy- Lithium at Trojan Battery. "This new compatibility brings the benefits of Trojan OnePack lithium battery packs to this market segment, creating opportunities for dealers to upgrade and repower carts that previously had few options."

More Range

With 105 and 171 amp hour options, the Trojan OnePack family delivers rangesup to 60 miles* and 75 miles*, respectively. That means more time on your golf cart and peace of mind when it comes to getting back home. As a drop-in replacement, The OnePack is an easy install that delivers reliable performance while maintaining a familiar RXV Gen 1 ELiTE driving experience.

All the advantages of the Trojan OnePack are brought to RXV Gen 1 ELiTE golf carts, including extended run times and advanced safety features. Trojan Battery emphasized safety with the OnePack, as it uses a stable lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) formula, has four levels of safety redundancy, five internal temperature sensors, and a self-protecting battery monitoring system (BMS).

For more information on our full portfolio of lithium solutions visit www.trojanbattery.com/technology/trojan-lithium-batteries

* Actual range varies based on vehicle configuration, load, terrain, and operating conditions.

Matthew Singh

3E Public Relations

[email protected]

About Trojan Battery Company For over a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; as well as two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States, offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

SOURCE Trojan Battery