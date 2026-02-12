Trojan Battery Company Expands Master Distributor Network with Appointment of Motive Energy

— New Partnership Strengthens Trojan's Distribution Footprint to Ensure Premier Service and Support for Customers Across the Western United States —

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company, a global leader in battery innovation and technology for 100 years, expands its Master Distributor Network with the appointment of Motive Energy, a supplier of end-to-end power solutions for 50 years. The addition of Motive Energy as a complementary distributor continues Trojan's century-long commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support.

Motive Energy, based in southern California, will serve as a regional option to Continental Battery Systems, which is Trojan's national distributor. By expanding its Master Distributor Network, Trojan is creating an enhanced battery purchase and service experience. Customers will have more access to Trojan's full line of flooded lead acid, award-winning Trojan AES AGM, and Lithium-ion batteries. It also will provide the resources for customers to benefit from Just In Time (JIT) service and support.

"Trojan Battery has always provided customers with advanced technologies, responsive service and support, and the security of a brand that stands behind its products. Appointing Motive Energy as part of our continuing Master Distributor Network expansion aligns with that commitment," said Bob Pigott, Vice President, Global Sales Motive, Trojan Battery. "Their expertise and experience in battery markets and commitment to delivering customer value make them an ideal partner as we continue to lead the charge toward more sustainable, customized energy solutions."

Motive Energy Serves the Western U.S.

Motive Energy will service customers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming. With 10 locations throughout the western United States supporting Trojan, Motive Energy provides the local coverage to efficiently satisfy customer requests. For over 50 years, it has been at the forefront of the energy sector, crafting innovative, customized solutions to meet the unique needs of every business.

"Motive Energy is extremely excited to become a Master Distributor for Trojan Batteries, said Jason Holderfield, Vice President of Motive Energy. "What an honor to represent, sell and service the best deep cycle battery in the industry. Teaming up with Trojan means the world to us here at Motive Energy. This opportunity gives us a solid path to new growth for our company and the ability to offer our customers the best product available with the great service and expertise of our battery professionals. Simply put, when I received the phone call from Trojan that they wanted Motive Energy as a Master Distributor; it was the feeling of Christmas coming early. For CEO Bob Istwan, this comes full circle, as Bob broke into the industry with Trojan in the mid 90's before going on to acquire Motive Energy. Exciting Times!"

For more information and to find a Trojan distributor near you, visit https://www.trojanbattery.com/.

Media Contact

Matthew Singh

[email protected]

About Trojan Battery Company

For a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; as well as two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States, offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors.

SOURCE Trojan Battery