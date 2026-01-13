Trojan Battery to Debut Next-Generation Lithium Solutions at the 2026 PGA Show

— Golf Cart Battery Leader to Showcase New OnePack™ Models as Part of Expanded Battery Family to Meet Market's Power Needs —

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Battery Company, a global leader in battery innovation and technology for over 100 years, will showcase its newly expanded lithium-ion portfolio, as well as its flooded lead acid and AES AGM batteries in booth #3227 at the PGA show, January 20-23 in Orlando, FL. Trojan is addressing the market's increasing demand for customization, power, range, and safety with advances across all major battery technologies to provide dealers and end users with market-leading solutions for a variety of motive applications.

"Since introducing the first golf cart battery, the Trojan maroon has been synonymous with innovation. It has set the standard for advanced power solutions – from flooded lead-acid and AES AGM to lithium-ion," said Laurie Oswald, Chief Commercial Officer, Trojan Battery Company. "The unveiling of our growing lithium-ion portfolio at the 2026 PGA Show is a clear example of that commitment and leadership."

Expanded OnePack Family: New 36V and 72V Models

Trojan will debut a 36V OnePack and a 72V OnePack, as part of the expansion of the revolutionary lithium battery pack family. The two new voltage options complement the existing 48V battery pack lineup and allow Trojan lithium technology to address more golf, LSEV, commercial, niche, and legacy applications:

72V OnePack extends Trojan's reach into higher-performance golf cart applications, as well as LSEVs, utility vehicles, and emerging international markets.

extends Trojan's reach into higher-performance golf cart applications, as well as LSEVs, utility vehicles, and emerging international markets. 36V OnePack is engineered to expand OnePack so it is compatible with 36V golf cart platforms and commercial vehicles.

"With the addition of two new OnePack batteries to our lineup, Trojan is providing dealers with a complete solution that supports nearly every major voltage class. It allows end users to experience the performance, safety, and reliability of Trojan technology, regardless of their power requirements," said Darren Brittain, VP, Motive Commercial Strategy – Lithium.

The new OnePack models maintain the inherent advantages of Trojan lithium-ion solutions. They are engineered with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) and meet automotive durability and vibration testing standards. Advanced safety features, industrial-grade components, and sixth-generation advanced battery management systems (BMS) are also designed in the OnePack.

Broad Battery Portfolio

Trojan leadership in the golf cart market was established more than 70 years ago with its flooded lead acid batteries. These efficient solutions utilize Trojan's advanced T2™ technology, and are rugged, durable, long-life batteries that deliver sustained performance for golf carts.

Trojan AES AGM batteries also provide multiple advantages in golf cart applications. AES AGM delivers up to 3x the cycle life compared to standard AGM and maintains high-capacity in extreme deep-cycling (up to 100% DoD) and partial charging.

For details on Trojan Battery Company and its products, visit https://www.trojanbattery.com/.

About Trojan Battery Company

For over a century, Trojan Battery Company has provided batteries to meet the needs of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles, as well as marine equipment, floor cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material handling equipment. Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, lithium-ion, and AES AGM batteries.

Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, Trojan Battery operates manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; as well as two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States, offices in Europe and Asia, and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors and Dealers.

