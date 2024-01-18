Trolli® Partners with Top Pro Football Prospect Caleb Williams with Limited-Edition Trolli Pack

Announcement marks Williams' first brand partnership since his declaration to enter the draft; Exclusive sweepstakes of "Caleb Williams Mix" Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers highlights Williams' favorite sideline snack

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trolli®, the rule-bending sour gummi brand known for its dual neon colors, bold flavors, and soft and chewy texture, announced today it has partnered with projected top pro football draft pick and college football award-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams. The partnership comes on the heels of Williams announcing his declaration to enter the upcoming draft and play professional football. Throughout his collegiate football career, Trolli sour gummies have been a favorite pre-game and sideline snack for the award-winning player.

As part of the collaboration with Williams, Trolli will make sour gummi dreams come true for his biggest fans, with the release of an exclusive, limited-edition "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers. The pack features Williams' favorite flavor combination to commemorate the partnership and his announcement to turn pro. The mix includes deliciously sour cherry-lemon sour crawlers that give a nod to Williams' collegiate team colors of red and yellow and feature an image of the star quarterback on the bag. The packs are available to fans exclusively through an online sweepstakes now through February 18, 2024*.

"I've been a fan of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers ever since youth football, and fans have even caught me sneaking them in on the sidelines during games throughout my college career," said Caleb Williams. "My friends and teammates have always joked about how much I love them so having my own personal "mix" with this partnership with Trolli is truly a dream come true. I'm super excited to share these special packs with everyone!"

For the chance to score a Trolli "Caleb Williams Mix" pack of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, fans can visit trolli.com/Caleb-Williams through February 18, 2024. In addition to the collectable packs, five grand prize winners will have the chance to win exclusive autographed merchandise and other special prizes. Four-thousand first prize winners will be randomly chosen. Fans must be U.S. Residents, 18+ to enter; full rules can be found here.

"Trolli has had an exciting year in the world of football. Every weekend, we see Crawlers being devoured on the sidelines and in locker rooms," said Tia Craddock, Brand Manager, Trolli at Ferrara Candy Company. "Just like Trolli, Caleb Williams pushes boundaries and always brings an element of excitement and thrill whenever he's on the field. His fandom for Trolli sour gummies has been on full display for the past few seasons. Our collaboration to bring fans the exclusive mix of Sour Brite Crawlers is the perfect way to bring the unexpected to football and sour gummi fans everywhere."

The partnership marks Trolli's first-time collaboration with a projected top pro football draft pick.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Trolli® Most Valuable Worm X Caleb Williams Sweepstakes. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18+ or age of majority in state of residence, whichever older, as of entry. Begins 1/18/24 at 12:00 AM CST and ends 2/18/24 at 11:59 PM CST. Visit https://airbaton.net/06ukW0Vl7AfGxStZ1Gks for instructions on how to enter. Four-thousand First Prizes consisting of two (2) limited edition bags of Trolli® Sour Brite Crawlers - Caleb Williams Mix. ARV of each First Prize: $10.00. Five Grand Prizes consisting of Caleb Williams signed merch. ARV of the Grand Prize: $310.00. Odds depend on # of eligible entries. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607.

About Trolli®

Trolli® has been at the helm of the beloved gummi worm candy craze for decades, having invented the now famous gummi worms more than 30 years ago. Trolli is led by breakthrough innovations, like Sour Electric Crawlers™, Sour Bursting Crawlers™ and Sour Duo Crawlers™ and includes its classic Sour Brite Crawlers®, Sour Brite Crawlers® Very Berry, Sour Brite Octopus®, Peachie O's®, and more. The brand was recently named one of Gen Z consumers favorite brands**, and it continues to resonate with consumers through thrilling campaigns and partnerships, like a recent collaboration with PUBG: BATTLEGROUND. To learn more about Trolli, visit trolli.com, or follow along on TikTok and Instagram.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States*. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 7,500 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara.

