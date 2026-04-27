Tronsmart Launches OpenFly Clip 2: Hi-Res LDAC Audio Meets Secure Clip-On Earbud Design

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronsmart, a brand dedicated to delivering premium audio, today announced the launch of the OpenFly Clip 2, a new pair of open ear clip-on earbuds designed for sports lovers and everyday listeners who value both comfort and stability. Featuring an innovative ear-bridge design that attaches securely to the ear, the OpenFly Clip 2 offers a comfortable, lightweight fit.

Never Compromise, Even with an Open-Ear Design

Tronsmart OpenFly Clip 2 Secure Earbuds Featuring Hi-Res LDAC Audio

The OpenFly Clip 2 bridges the gap between situational awareness and high-fidelity audio. Unlike standard open-ear models, the earbuds are Hi-Res Wireless Audio Certified and support the LDAC codec, presenting richer detail and near-lossless sound reproduction that captures every detail of the music. Powered by an 11mm dual-magnetic dynamic driver and Tronsmart's proprietary SoundPulse® technology, the earbuds produce deep, resonant bass, bringing balanced sound to open-ear listening.

Stay Secure, Stay Comfortable

Forget those bulky hooks that interfere with your sunglasses. Crafted with premium silicone and wrapped in titanium memory wire, the C-bridge design adapts naturally to the shape of the ear for a stable, ergonomic fit. Gentle, flexible, and lightweight, the OpenFly Clip 2 stays comfortably in place whether you are jogging, cycling or training.

Active Style, Reliable Control

Built for movement, the OpenFly Clip 2 utilizes tactile buttons for reliable control and to reduce accidental 'ghost touches' during sweaty workouts. The earbuds also stand out as a stylish accessory, finished with a textured UV metallic coating and refined vacuum-plated accents. With up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and 32 hours total with charging case, these clip-on earbuds are ideal for music lovers who enjoy their favorite tracks or podcasts while jogging, commuting or working with the awareness of surroundings.

Stay Connected, Stay in Control

Stay connected with ease. The OpenFly Clip 2 open earbuds feature dual-mic noise reduction for clearer calls and next-generation stability for faster transmission. With Dual Audio mode, users can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch seamlessly between them. For a more personalized enjoyment, the Tronsmart App lets users fine-tune EQ settings and remap controls to match listening preferences.

Pricing & Availability

The Tronsmart OpenFly Clip 2 will be available in Classic Black and Pearl White on MercadoLibre and the Tronsmart official store for US$39.99 (799 MXN). Other authorized platforms are slated to go on sale in early May.

SOURCE Tronsmart