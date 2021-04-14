Tropical Smoothie Cafe® And The Atlanta Braves Leadoff Baseball Season With The Grand Slam Smoothie

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is celebrating the start of baseball season in Atlanta with the Braves-themed Grand Slam Smoothie,* available starting today at Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations in the Atlanta area.

The Grand Slam Smoothie is made with a delicious blend of banana, coconut, pineapple and lemonade, and the limited-edition smoothie is available all season long. Every Tropical Tuesday throughout the season, fans can purchase the smoothie for only $3.00.**

"We're thrilled to celebrate another year of our exciting partnership with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and to enjoy a great season of Braves baseball with the official smoothie of Braves Country," said Jim Allen, Braves Senior Vice President, Corporate and Premium Partnerships.

"Partnering with our hometown team, the Atlanta Braves, gives us an immense sense of pride," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Since first partnering with the Braves in 2019, our Braves-themed Smoothie has been a homerun with Atlanta-area guests and something fans look forward to enjoying throughout the MLB season."

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

*Limited time offer. Only at participating Atlanta locations.

**Valid on purchase of the Grand Slam Smoothie only on Tuesdays starting April 1, 2021. Only at participating Atlanta locations. Modifications, supplements, fresh add-ins and tax extra. Not valid with any other offer or discount, or third-party services.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 940 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the guest experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

