TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® AND THE ATLANTA BRAVESTM CELEBRATE THE RETURN OF BASEBALL SEASON WITH GRAND SLAM SMOOTHIE AND NEW BRAVES BUNDLE

Special food and smoothie deal available at 30 Atlanta area locations

ATLANTA, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball is back, and so is Atlanta Braves fan-favorite Grand Slam Smoothie*, now available at participating Atlanta-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations.

The Grand Slam Smoothie — the Official Smoothie of Braves Country — is made with a delicious blend of banana, coconut, pineapple and lemonade. Guests can enjoy the Grand Slam on its own or in the new Braves Bundle, which includes their choice of any 24-ounce smoothie and one food item at a discounted price.**

"We're thrilled to celebrate our third year of partnership with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and to enjoy another great season of Braves baseball with the Grand Slam Smoothie," said Jim Allen, Braves senior vice president, corporate and premium partnerships.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,075 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, including 30 participating locations in the Atlanta area.

"We can't think of a better way to kick off baseball season and another fantastic year of partnership with our hometown team than with the return of the Grand Slam Smoothie and new Braves Bundle," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We look forward to joining our guests in supporting the team with our Braves Bundle all season long."

The Braves Bundle will be available through the entire 2022 season and post-season at all participating Atlanta-area locations. Guests can order in cafes, online and on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app. For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

The better-for-you brand is also kicking off the 2022 Braves Home Opener series with double points*** on each Gland Slam Smoothie order. Offer will be available 4/7-4/10 online and through the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for loyalty members only.

*Limited-time offer. Only at participating Atlanta locations. Coconut flavor from concentrate.

**Price of Braves Bundle varies by cafe location. See store for details. Limited-time offer. Only at participating Atlanta locations. Offer excludes breakfast, kids menu and side items.

*** Earn double points on orders with Grand Slam smoothies when you use your Tropical Rewards® account to order ahead online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app, or scan app in-cafe at time of purchase. Orders must be placed and picked up or delivered April 7, 2022, to April 10, 2022. Only valid on orders of $100 or less, before tax. Points may take up to 24 hours after purchase to appear in your Tropical Rewards account. Valid only at participating Atlanta locations. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, or third-party services.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,075 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

