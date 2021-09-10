Tropical Smoothie Cafe® And The Jacksonville Jaguars Kick Off Football Season With Duuuval Delight Smoothie

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is teaming up with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2021 football season with the return of the Duuuval Delight Smoothie, the Official Smoothie of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The smoothie, made with pineapple, coconut and bananas, is available daily through Jan. 10. Each Monday of the season, Jags fans can purchase the smoothie at all participating Jacksonville-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations for just $2.99 by using the promo code Jags21 when ordering in-cafe, online or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app.

"Our four-year alliance with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a great way to connect with the local community of die-hard football fans and support the team," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. "We're looking forward to a great season of hearing fans cheering for the Jags and enjoying our Duuuval Delight Smoothie."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, with nearly 1,000 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, has 24 locations in the Jacksonville area.

"Tropical Smoothie Cafe is thrilled to be a major sponsor and the Official Smoothie of the Jacksonville Jaguars," said Nick Crouch, co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality, a local Jacksonville Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee. "We are very excited for the big season ahead and are committed to being a proud partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars for years to come. Go Jags!"

For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with 990 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

