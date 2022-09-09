TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® AND THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS KICK OFF FOOTBALL SEASON WITH DUUUVAL DELIGHT SMOOTHIE

Official Smoothie of the Jacksonville Jaguars is just $2.99 every Monday

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe has partnered with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2022 football season with the return of the Duuuval Delight Smoothie*, the Official Smoothie of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The fan-favorite smoothie, made with banana, coconut** and pineapple, is available daily through Jan. 8. Each Monday of the season, Jags fans can purchase the smoothie at all participating Jacksonville-area Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations for just $2.99 by using the promo code JAGS22 when ordering in-cafe, online or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app.

"Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking forward to supporting the Jags for a sixth year with the return of the fan-favorite Duuuval Delight Smoothie, which will be available all season long," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Our partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a fun way to celebrate the season and give us all another reason to cheer for the team."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has over 1,100 locations across the U.S. serving better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, including 24 locations in the Jacksonville area offering the Duuuval Delight Smoothie.

"We are goin' wild for Monday Madness and rooting for the home team in our Jacksonville locations," said Nick Crouch, co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality, a local Jacksonville Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee. "Our local guests eagerly await the return of football and the Duuuval Delight Smoothie all year, and we are looking forward to a great season celebrating the Jags and Monday Madness."

For locations, cafe hours and full menu, go to www.tropicalsmoothie.com.

*$2.99 Duuuval Delight Smoothie with use of promo code JAGS22 on purchases placed and picked up or delivered only on Mondays between Sept. 11, 2022, and Jan. 8, 2023. Valid only at participating Jacksonville, Florida, area locations. Must provide coupon code JAGS22 at time of purchase in-cafe, online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app. Limit one $2.99 smoothie per guest per visit. Discount applies to lowest priced Duuuval Delight Smoothie ordered. Modifications, fresh add-ins, supplements and tax extra. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, or third-party services.

**Coconut from concentrate.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,100 locations nationwide. For 25 years, the brand has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains, and was awarded the TOPSCORE Fund Award and a Fund Score of 910 by FRANdata.

