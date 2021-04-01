Tropical Smoothie Cafe® And The Washington Nationals Kick Off Baseball Season With The Return Of The Nats Berry Crush Smoothie

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is proud to announce the company's continued partnership with the Washington Nationals. To kick off the official start of the MLB season, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is celebrating with the return of a Nationals-themed smoothie, the Nats Berry Crush Smoothie*, available starting today at Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations in the D.C. area.

The Nats Berry Crush was created in 2020 as part of the partnership between Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the Washington Nationals, and features a delicious blend of strawberries and cranberries. The limited-edition smoothie is available all season long at participating locations. Guests can order in-cafe or via The Tropical Smoothie Cafe app and website for order ahead, pickup and delivery options.

"Our partnership with Tropical Smoothie Cafe has continued to be a fun and rewarding way to connect with fans and support the local community of Washington D.C.," said Alan Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer of Lerner Sports Group. "We love that Nationals players and fans alike can celebrate the start of a new season with the Official Smoothie of the Washington Nationals."

"We're excited to continue our partnership with the Washington Nationals with the return of the Nats Berry Crush Smoothie, a proven home run in DMV cafes," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We can't wait to see what this season has in store for our partnership."

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

*Limited time offer. Available at participating DMV locations only.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 935 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the guest experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe