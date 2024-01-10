Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Announces 2024 Partnership with SNL's Chloe Fineman in New National Advertising Campaign

Fineman becomes the brand's "Tropic Time Concierge," transporting guests to everyday getaways in support of new Tropic Bowl menu rollout

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe today announced the nationwide rollout of a new flavor-packed line of Tropic Bowls and a refreshed breakfast menu as part of a national advertising campaign starring Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Fineman serves as the brand's "Tropic Time Concierge" – a spunky, sunny hotel concierge who helps guests treat themselves to everyday getaways in the form of better-for-you Tropic Bowls.

Tropic Bowls from Tropical Smoothie Cafe

For years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has aspired to provide an escape from everyday life with its tagline, You're on Tropic Time Now®. With the "treat yourself" movement becoming a cultural phenomenon (#treatyourself has over 3.6 billion views on TikTok), Tropical Smoothie Cafe is debuting new menu items and reimagining its Tropic Time campaign as a whimsical beach resort with Fineman at the helm, ready to offer five-star luxury to guests. Her first recommendation as Concierge? The new Tropic Bowls.

New Tropic Bowls: A spoonful of sunshine

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has introduced four new flavorful Tropic Bowls topped with fruit, granola and chia seeds on bases of acai, chia oatmeal pudding or yogurt, perfect as a breakfast meal or anytime snack. Tropic Bowl flavors include:

Acai Bowl : acai base, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, sliced banana, coconut, granola, chia seeds & honey

: acai base, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, sliced banana, coconut, granola, chia seeds & honey Chia Oatmeal Pudding : a blend of chia seeds, red quinoa, coconut milk & steel cut oats topped with Chobani ® Greek Yogurt, fresh blueberries, sliced banana, granola, chia seeds & honey

: a blend of chia seeds, red quinoa, coconut milk & steel cut oats topped with Chobani Greek Yogurt, fresh blueberries, sliced banana, granola, chia seeds & honey Green Dream Yogurt : Chobani® Greek Yogurt blended with avocado, lime, honey, spinach & kale, topped with mango, fresh blueberries, granola, coconut, chia seeds & honey

: Chobani® Greek Yogurt blended with avocado, lime, honey, spinach & kale, topped with mango, fresh blueberries, granola, coconut, chia seeds & honey Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt: Chobani® Greek Yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries, granola, almonds, chia seeds & honey

Following a test in select markets, Tropic Bowls are now available in all 1,300+ Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide.

"At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we constantly strive to offer our guests made-to-order, better-for-you options that cater to on-the-go lifestyles. Our new Tropic Bowls offer flavorful options to help guests take a mental vacation any time of the day," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Chloe is a great fit as our Tropic Time Concierge. She brings a sense of fun, lightheartedness and style to anything she touches, which is exactly what we hope to share with our guests through this campaign. These days, everyone could use a break in their day to treat themselves, and we want to help provide that with our Tropic Bowls. We hope guests feel like they're being whisked away to a tropic resort with every spoonful!"

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and its new menu items, please visit TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,335 locations in 44 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 10 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award. In 2023, for the third consecutive year, the brand received the TopScore FUND Award with a score of 920, the highest in the QSR segment by FRANdata.

