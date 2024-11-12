Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Celebrates its 1,500th Cafe Opening

Milestone Cafe Opening Reinforces the Better-for-You Brand's Industry-Leading Reputation

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the nation's leading fast-casual restaurant brands consistently recognized for its long-standing commitment to quality, innovation, and franchisee success, announced today that the brand has reached a significant milestone by officially opening its 1,500th cafe. Located in the brand's home state of Georgia, the new cafe will host its grand opening on November 15 at 3630 Browns Bridge Road in Cumming.

Multi-unit franchisee, Mike Haines, will operate the 1,500th cafe. This will be his eighth location. Since joining the company in 2015, Haines has been driven by the brand's commitment to serving freshly prepared food and smoothies with exceptional service and an emphasis on community involvement, which are values he resonates with deeply.

"The opening of our 1,500th Tropical Smoothie Cafe in a key market is a reflection of the tremendous growth we've achieved, thanks to dedicated franchisees like Mike who embrace our vision to Inspire Better® in their communities," said Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Mike's success with his current locations makes him the perfect franchisee to expand with for this special opening. We're excited to celebrate this milestone in Georgia and look forward to seeing his new cafe thrive in the months ahead."

To celebrate the newest Tropical Smoothie Cafe location, there will be a grand opening event featuring exclusive giveaways for guests and a steel drummer as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m. As further support for the brand's commitment to Inspire Better® and celebrate the 1,500th location, Haines will donate $1,500 to Meals by Grace, a local non-profit organization that supports children facing food insecurity. Additionally, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will donate $1,500 to the brand's partnered nonprofit, No Kid Hungry®.

"Being part of such a special achievement for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand is truly an honor," said Haines. "The sense of community within this brand is remarkable, and it makes celebrating moments like this even more rewarding. The positive response we've seen from guests across the Atlanta Metro area has been incredible, and I'm excited to bring that same experience to the community of Cumming. I look forward to continuing the brand's mission to Inspire Better® and foster strong connections with our new guests."

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe