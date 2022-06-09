TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® CELEBRATES NATIONAL FLIP FLOP DAY WITH FREE SMOOTHIES JUNE 17

The better-for-you brand created the holiday in 2007 to kick off the summer season early and celebrate guests. Since then, the brand has given away more than 1.5 million smoothies and grown from 246 cafe locations to more than 1,100. This year, the brand expects to give away more than 350,000 Sunrise Sunset TM Smoothies, a fan favorite made with strawberries, pineapple, mango and orange juice. The free Flip Flop Day smoothie is available in-cafe only.

"National Flip Flop Day is back, and we look forward to celebrating with our guests as they slip on the unofficial footwear of summer to come in for a Sunrise SunsetTM Smoothie on us," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We hope that the return of this holiday will create an escape for guests to start enjoying tropic-time vibes as we head into our favorite season."

In addition to National Flip Flop Day, the brand will keep the summer celebration going on National Smoothie Day, Tuesday, June 21, when Tropic Rewards™ members can get their favorite 24-ounce smoothie free** with any food purchase.

All summer long, guests can order from the full menu of smoothies and food in the upgraded Tropical Smoothie Cafe app or online for convenient in-store or curbside pickup or delivery.

*Valid for one free 12-ounce Sunrise SunsetTM Smoothie only on June 17, 2022, from 2 – 7 p.m., in-cafe at participating locations. Free smoothie offer will be applied to lowest priced 12 oz. Sunrise Sunset™ Smoothie ordered. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, third-party services, online orders or the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app. Limit one free 12 oz. Sunrise Sunset Smoothie per guest, per visit.

**Receive a free 24 oz. smoothie with food purchase reward on June 21, 2022, when you download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app and join Tropic RewardsTM. Excludes breakfast, sides and kids food items. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Reward will be applied to the lowest priced 24 oz. smoothie ordered. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Limit one free 24 oz. smoothie per order. Not valid with any other reward, offer, discount or third-party services. One-time use only. Valid only at participating locations.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle, with more than 1,100 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

