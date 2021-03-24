Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Celebrates the First Sips of Spring with New Menu Items

Starting March 24 through May 25, guests can enjoy Tropic Hits from Tropical Smoothie Cafe, including the brand new Starfruit Smoothie, the return of the Dragon Fruit Smoothie, and three new food items available at locations across the country.*

Take a Tropical Timeout with limited-time items, including:

IT'S BACK! Dragon Fruit Smoothie : Dragon fruit, mango, pineapple and banana

: Dragon fruit, mango, pineapple and banana NEW! Starfruit Smoothie : Starfruit, mango, strawberries and lime

: Starfruit, mango, strawberries and lime NEW! Citrus Hawaiian Wrap: Grilled chicken, red bell pepper, roasted pineapple salsa, romaine, pickled red onions & orange garlic citrus sauce in a toasted wrap

Add a (side)kick to your meal with the arrival of new premium sides, including:

NEW! Jalape ño Corn : Chipotle mayo on charred corn with fresh lime

: Chipotle mayo on charred corn with fresh lime NEW! Maple-Kissed Sweet Potatoes: Maple glaze on roasted sweet potatoes

"There's something special about the arrival of spring that makes tropical flavors taste that much better. At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, our favorite way to celebrate a new season is by introducing fresh new menu items that instantly transport our guests to the tropics," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We're excited to bring back the fan favorite Dragon Fruit Smoothie and introduce the brand new Starfruit Smoothie, which both feature the bold and bright flavors we're known for."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe makes it easy to get on Tropic Time, with convenient online ordering for delivery, curbside or in-cafe pickup via www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com and the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® App, featuring craveable rewards, exclusive offers, loyalty benefits and more for both new and existing rewards members. Plus, all guests receive free delivery on orders $25+** placed via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe website or app. The Tropical Smoothie Cafe® App is available to download on the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS).

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

*Available at participating locations, while supplies last.

**Valid only on delivery orders placed via order.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app from participating locations. Subject to applicable delivery radius. Not valid with any other offer, discount or third-party services. Minimum order of $25 before tax required.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 920 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the guest experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

