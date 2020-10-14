Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Continues Record-Setting Results throughout Q3

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, the franchisor of a leading national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, today announced continued record-setting results for Q3 with same store sales of +19.5%, and year-to-date same store sales of +3.4%. This incredible success and industry-leading performance is due in part to consumers' appetite for convenient, healthier fast-casual options and the brand's menu innovation and nationwide expansion. Year-to-date, the company has opened 75 new cafes across the U.S. and is on track to open more than 85 new cafes total by the end of 2020. Additionally, the brand has strengthened its growth pipeline by signing 184 franchise agreements year-to-date.

"We are extremely proud of our franchisees who have kept up the momentum throughout Q3 by engaging with our guests and providing a seamless experience from start to finish," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "As we head into the final quarter of 2020 on a high note, we will continue to elevate the consumer experience by providing more ways to access our innovative menu offerings, whether it is ordering ahead, scheduling delivery, or arranging for curbside pickup."

As a category leader in the industry, Tropical Smoothie Cafe attributes its accelerated growth to the unrivaled commitment of the brand's franchisees who continue to engage with the communities they serve. As consumers strive for new ways to eat healthier, the company is dedicated to consistently introducing new menu options and promotions, satisfying the desire from guests across the country for made-to-order real-fruit smoothies, toasted sandwiches, flatbreads, wraps and more.

"I am confident we will close out the year on a positive note, positioning us for a record-setting 2021," Watson continued.

For more information on Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 885 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

