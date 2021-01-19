Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Continues to Support Frontline Heroes with Second Donation to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC, the franchisor of the national fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today its donation of $25,000 to the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund. This contribution follows the company's initial donation of $100,000 to the fund in July 2020.

Since the pandemic began, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been on a mission to spread sunshine across the country while giving back and supporting our nation's healthcare heroes and first responders. In 2020, franchisees gave away a total of more than $1.6 million in smoothies to healthcare and frontline workers in their local communities.

"We are extremely proud and honored to continue our support of the American Nurses Foundation," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our franchisees are determined to give back in their local communities, and we plan to continue our mission in 2021 by spreading good vibes and honoring our frontline heroes across the country who work to keep us safe every day."

"Our organization is built on the welfare and success of nurses, and this donation will help us serve frontline nurses with critical support like mental well-being and national advocacy during and after the pandemic," said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation. "We are grateful for Tropical Smoothie Cafe and its franchisees' ongoing support for nurses across the country. The company's generous funding for our national organization will help us continue to provide crucial services for our nurses."

For more information on Tropical Smoothie Cafe, visit www.TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 915 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the guest experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Related Links

https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/

