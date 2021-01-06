Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Kicks off 2021 with a Mardi Gras Flavor Parade at Locations Nationwide

Get into a Mardi Gras taste of mind with limited-time items including:

Hurricane Smoothie : Passion fruit, pineapple, orange juice and sweet dark cherries.

Passion fruit, pineapple, orange juice and sweet dark cherries. Cajun Shrimp Wrap : Seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, creole sauce, cheddar, romaine, tomato and green onions in a toasted wrap.

Seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, creole sauce, cheddar, romaine, tomato and green onions in a toasted wrap. Cajun Shrimp Salad: Seasoned shrimp, dirty rice, cheddar, tomato, and green onions on a bed of romaine with creamy creole dressing on the side.

"As guests nationwide welcome a fresh start in the new year, we remain committed to providing guests better-for-you smoothies and food that inspire a healthier lifestyle," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We understand Mardi Gras celebrations may look a little different this year, but it's our hope that these fun and bold Mardi Gras flavors transport guests to Tropic Time and provide a moment for a little break."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also making it easy to bring the celebration home, with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® App that features delivery and order ahead options, craveable rewards, exclusive offers, loyalty benefits and more for both new and existing rewards members. The Tropical Smoothie Cafe® App is available to download on the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple Store (iOS).

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 910 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the guest experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's 10 Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2020, the brand was recognized amongst NRN's 10 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains, Franchise Business Review's Top 50 Multi-Unit Franchises and Best Multi-Unit Franchises, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe CEO Charles Watson was recognized as one of NRN's Most Influential CEOs.

