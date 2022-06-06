TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® LAUNCHES NEW TROPIC REWARDS™ LOYALTY PROGRAM

Better-for-you brand also introduces refreshed and updated mobile app

ATLANTA, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Free sips and bites await Tropical Smoothie Cafe guests with the new Tropic Rewards™ loyalty program and improved mobile app, now available for download. Guests who join the Tropic Rewards program for the first time will receive a free smoothie after their first purchase.*

The Tropic Rewards program includes an updated point system that makes redeeming points easier and faster than ever. Members will now earn 10 points for every $1 they spend through the app, online or in-cafe, allowing guests to redeem their points on their favorite items. They will also be the first to know about new promotions and limited-time menu items and will receive special rewards for birthdays and referring friends.**

"We can't wait for our guests to experience our new loyalty program and our refreshed, easy-to-use app," said Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, Chief Marketing Officer Deborah von Kutzleben. "We've listened to our guests' preferences to give them an enhanced digital experience with our improved platform, and we think they'll love the updates."

Existing loyalty members do not need to redownload the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app or create a new account — they can simply update the app when prompted, and their accounts and rewards will be converted to the new program automatically.

In addition to the new loyalty program, the improved Tropical Smoothie Cafe app is making it easier for guests to grab their tropical favorites faster with updated capabilities that include:

Fast reorder option from the home screen

Stored vehicle details for faster curbside pickup

QR code that makes it easy to scan to earn and redeem rewards in-cafe

Easy smoothie and food customization format

Loyalty members will also receive a special reward to celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21 with a free 24-ounce smoothie with food purchase.***

* Receive free smoothie reward after minimum purchase of $5. Must scan app in-cafe at time of purchase or use app to order ahead for pickup or delivery. May take up to 24 hours after first purchase for reward to appear. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Free smoothie reward will be applied to highest priced smoothie ordered, up to a $9 value. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Not valid with any other reward or discount, third-party services or online orders. Promotion ends 12/31/22.

** Refer a friend to sign up for Tropic Rewards™ using your personalized referral code and you each will get a free smoothie reward after your friend signs up and makes a minimum purchase of $5 using their Tropic Rewards account. Your friend's purchase must be made using their Tropic Rewards account to order ahead online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app, or by scanning the app in-cafe at time of purchase. May take up to 24 hours after your friend's minimum purchase of $5 for free smoothie reward to appear in each of your accounts. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Free smoothie reward will be applied to highest price smoothie ordered, up to a $9 value. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. Valid only at participating locations. Not valid with any other reward, offer or discount, or third-party services.

***Receive a free 24 oz. smoothie with food purchase reward on June 21, 2022 when you download the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app and join Tropic Rewards™. Excludes breakfast, sides, and kids food items. Must redeem reward prior to expiration date listed in app. Reward will be applied to the lowest priced 24 oz. smoothie ordered. Modifications, fresh add-ins, and supplements extra. Limit one free 24 oz. smoothie per order. Not valid with any other reward, offer, discount, or third-party services. One time use only. Valid only at participating locations.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,075 cafes nationwide. For 25 years, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The growing national franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200.

