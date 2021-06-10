Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Launches Summer Menu Featuring Fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie

ATLANTA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did someone say mocktails? Tropical Smoothie Cafe ushers in summer with the return of the fan-favorite Watermelon Mojito Smoothie and the new Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, now available at participating locations across the U.S. for a limited time.

Inspired by refreshing summer cocktails, the Watermelon Mojito Smoothie is made with fresh watermelon, strawberries, fresh mint and lime, while the Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie is a nonalcoholic twist on the classic cosmo with mango, strawberries, cranberries and lime. Both are served with a SORBOS edible lime-flavored straw for a unique, tangy, citrus finish. Guests can add a lime straw to any other smoothie order for an extra charge.

"Whether you're at the pool, at the beach or just on your lunch break, an ice-cold smoothie from our summer menu offers a quick tropical getaway anytime you need a moment to chill," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "Our summer lineup offers guests a delicious, refreshing way to celebrate the season."

Also debuting on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe summer menu are Poolside Quesadillas in BBQ Shrimp, Jerk Chicken and BLT.

BBQ Shrimp Quesadilla: BBQ shrimp, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, roasted pineapple salsa and pickled jalapenos in a flour tortilla served with BBQ ranch.

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla: Grilled chicken, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, roasted pineapple salsa, black beans, roasted red peppers and jerk sauce in a flour tortilla served with jerk ranch.

BLT Quesadilla: Bacon, queso blanco, cheddar and smoked cheese blend, tomato and shredded lettuce in a flour tortilla served with salsa ranch.

Beginning June 22 through Sunday, June 27, guests who order from tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app using the code SMOOTHIEWEEK can receive free delivery and $1 off* any order.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe summer menu is available through Aug. 31.

*Valid only on delivery orders placed and delivered between 6/22/2021 and 6/27/2021 from participating locations. Subject to applicable delivery radius. Delivery orders must be placed via tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app. Must use promo code SMOOTHIEWEEK at time of purchase. Not valid with any other offer, discount or third-party services. Minimum order of $12 before tax required. Additional service charge will apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 960 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

