TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE® NAMED FRANDATA'S 2022 TOPSCORE FUND AWARD WINNER

National fast-casual brand lands second consecutive win as 'Most Lender-Friendly Restaurant Franchise'

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has won FRANdata's TopScore FUND Award in the food category. The 2022 award was announced today at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas.

FRANdata presents the TopScore FUND Award each year to one food and one non-food brand with a leading FUND score — a franchise credit risk score that rates 12 credit risk categories such as franchise business success rates, franchise unit profitability and franchisee support — and that consistently demonstrates a commitment to supporting franchisees' access to financing. Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a score of 910, the highest score across all categories.

"Tropical Smoothie is a mature brand that continues to grow its national footprint with its franchisees. Their FUND score demonstrates an ability to offer their franchisees one of the strongest performances in the franchise industry while providing the financing support necessary to be successful in such a highly competitive environment," said Darrell Johnson, FRANdata CEO.

The brand recently marked its 10th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth and opened 133 new franchised cafes in 2021. In addition, Tropical Smoothie Cafe placed in the top 10 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®.

"We are deeply committed to helping our franchisees achieve maximum success by providing innovation, upgraded technology, operational, development and financing support, and more," said Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC CEO Charles Watson. "Our passionate, engaged franchisees are undoubtedly the heart of our brand, and winning the TopScore FUND Award two years in a row is a testament to our unwavering support of them. We are honored."

For more information about the FRANdata TopScore awards, go to https://www.frandata.com/fund-topscore-award .

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,040 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The national franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

Candidates interested in becoming a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee should have business experience along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging from $257,500 to $560,500. For information on franchising, please visit https://www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/

About FRANdata

FRANdata is a leading franchise-focused research and advisory company. By leveraging the largest database of franchise information to date and with over 30 years' experience analyzing the franchise market, FRANdata creates targeted business development strategies and actionable solutions that provide their clients with the information they need to understand risk, measure opportunities and improve performance. FRANdata is the creator of the FUND (Franchise Credit Scoring) report, which is relied upon by lenders with over a trillion dollars in assets to assess their franchise credit risks. For more information go to www.frandata.com.

