Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Opens 700th Location

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC is proud to announce the opening of its 700th location in the system, which will open on August 24th in Hurst, TX at 760 Airport Freeway Suite 100. This major milestone showcases Tropical Smoothie Cafe's rapid growth since launching in Destin, FL more than 20 years ago and gets the company closer to reaching its goal of opening 120 new cafes in 2018. Tropical Smoothie Cafe is continuing to fuel development in Dallas/Fort Worth to bring its better-for-you® offerings to more communities throughout the metro area. With nine cafes currently open in Dallas/Fort Worth, these expansion efforts will bring two additional locations to the market by the end of this year.

"Opening our 700th location is such an amazing accomplishment and testament to the strength of the brand," said Charles Watson, Interim CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. "By putting our customers' needs first, we've built a loyal following that's made it possible for us to reach this milestone. We share this achievement with them, as well as our incredible network of franchisees and look forward to celebrating with residents in Hurst."

The new Hurst location will be owned and operated by DYNE Hospitality Group. Anchored by veteran franchisees Glen Johnson and Nick Crouch, DYNE Hospitality Group is Tropical Smoothie Cafe's largest franchisee and is helping drive the brand's expansion across Dallas/Fort Worth. Johnson and Crouch currently have two Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations open in this market, with an additional 46 throughout the Southeast.

"Glen and I are incredibly excited to open Tropical Smoothie Cafe's 700th location, as we believe wholeheartedly in the brand and take pride in our great relationship with the company," said Nick Crouch, Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee and co-CEO of DYNE Hospitality Group. "Tropical Smoothie Cafe continues to break boundaries as a result of its fearless leadership and creative innovations and we're thrilled to be part of the brand's journey here in Texas. Hurst is an amazing city for an equally amazing concept and we know the residents are going to fall in love."

To celebrate the grand opening in Hurst, the first 100 customers in line on August 24th will receive free smoothies for a year, with all guests being treated to 99-cent smoothies with the purchase of a wrap, flatbread, sandwich or bowl. Giveaways will continue throughout the day with a chance to take home Tropical Smoothie Cafe swag including backpacks, water bottles and more. To officially mark the occasion and kick off grand opening activities, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. with DYNE Hospitality group, Tropical Smoothie Cafe executives and members of the community.

The food and smoothie franchise currently has franchise opportunities across the U.S. in markets such as Indianapolis, Kansas City, Houston, St. Louis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and Columbus, among others. Fueled by its ongoing product innovation and consistent positive comp sales, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has experienced a surge of franchise development throughout the state that reinforces the brand's role as a leader in the fast casual segment. By 2020, Tropical Smoothie Cafe plans to have 1,000 stores open across the U.S.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Candidates should have business experience; $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000; and an initial investment of between $222,095 and $569,335. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $681,000 – the highest in the company's 21-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $873,000.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with 700 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes Best Franchises and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Fish Consulting



Nikki Rode



954-893-9150



nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Related Links

http://www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com

