Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Puts Vital Proteins® Collagen On The Menu

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe has added Vital Proteins collagen to its list of supplements that guests can add to their smoothies* to support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints.** According to Vital Proteins, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is the largest national smoothie restaurant to offer the nation's No. 1-selling collagen supplement brand*** on its menu.

Vital Proteins collagen supplement powder is unflavored and made without gluten, dairy or added sugars. Collagen is the body's most abundant protein and helps give structure to hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons. Many people use the supplement to improve movement and flexibility and promote healthier-looking hair, skin and nails.**

"We have heard again and again from our guests that they would love to be able to add this kind of boost to their smoothies as part of their daily health and wellness routines," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "With Vital Proteins, we can offer our guests a high-quality supplement that many people – including some A-list celebrities – swear by as a way to look and feel better."

Vital Proteins collagen is the newest addition to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe supplement list, which also includes Energizer, Fat Burner, Multi-Vitamin, Pea Protein, Probiotic, Vitamin B-12, Vitamin C and Whey Protein.

"Having the vision and commitment to health and wellness with Vital Proteins collagen places Tropical Smoothie Cafe in a leadership position with their menu," said Jim Whitaker, vice president of small format and foodservice at Vital Proteins. "We believe our collagen supplement will provide their customers the opportunity to live fuller, more vibrant lives."

One scoop of Vital Proteins collagen provides 10 grams of collagen. It can be added to any smoothie* when ordering in-cafe, online or in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app for pickup, curbside or delivery.

Additional nutritional information and the complete Tropical Smoothie Cafe menu are available online.

*For an additional charge

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

***SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 09/05/21.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,000 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including FRANdata's 2021 TopScore FUND Award, plus rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker on the belief that whole-food-based collagen nutrition is fundamental to maintaining overall health and longevity. In just six years, Vital Proteins has become the leading collagen brand in America, creating a movement that excites consumers to take control of their wellness journey. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio spans the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers everywhere. Vital Proteins products contain premium sources of proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality sustainably sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe