Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Reports Another Strong Development Year After Opening 1,500th Cafe

Leading Fast Casual Brand Celebrates 13th Consecutive Year of Positive

Same-Store Sales

ATLANTA , Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe wrapped up 2024 with remarkable milestones that highlight its dedication to strategic growth and innovation. From surpassing 1,500 cafes to launching exciting new menu items and securing top spots on industry award lists, the brand solidified its position as a leader in the fast-casual sector.

Maintaining steady momentum throughout the year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe achieved 161 new cafe openings, with over 70% driven by existing franchisees, showcasing strong confidence within its franchise network. Additionally, the brand signed 247 new franchise agreements, further demonstrating its continued appeal.

A standout moment came in November when multi-unit franchisee Mike Haines opened the brand's 1,500th cafe in Cumming, GA—his eighth cafe. This milestone represents a significant achievement for the brand and underscores the continued passion and commitment of its franchisees.

"This past year proved to be an incredible year for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and I couldn't be prouder to be part of this brand," said Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Reaching 1,500 cafes open is no small feat, and the remarkable growth driven by the brand is a testament to our entire team and franchise network. Heading into 2025, we remain focused on strategic growth and strengthening ties with our franchisees, while also continuing to be at the forefront of industry innovation."

Product innovation remained a focus for Tropical Smoothie Cafe over the last year as well. The brand launched and then expanded its Tropic Bowl menu with new offerings like the Bahama Mama™ Bowl and PB Protein Crunch Bowl.

Additionally, the brand remained committed to its partnership with No Kid Hungry. Through activations on the local store level by franchisees and nationally, Tropical Smoothie Cafe reported more than $2.2M funds being raised to support the notable cause.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been one of the nation's leading fast-casual restaurant brands for over a decade, which is reinforced after surpassing 1,500 cafes. Its long-standing commitment to quality, innovation and franchisee success is evident from this growth and helped the brand reach 13 consecutive years of positive same-store sales.

Closing out the year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe added to its award rankings. The brand ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the fourth consecutive year, landed on the Franchise Times Top 400 list — moving up 9 placements from the year prior — and also ranked on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list for the 12th consecutive year, to name a few.

To learn more about Tropical Smoothie Cafe and its franchise opportunities visit: www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com .

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 12 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe