Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Rings In The Holiday Season With Cranberry Smoothies

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is celebrating the holiday season with the return of two festive favorites, the Very Berry Cranberry™ Smoothie and the Cranberry Truffle™ Smoothie, along with the introduction of its toasty new limited-time Caprese Grilled Cheese.

The Very Berry Cranberry Smoothie features strawberries and cranberry, while the Cranberry Truffle Smoothie is made with strawberries, cranberry, nonfat yogurt and white chocolate. Both are served with an edible, strawberry-flavored straw.

The Caprese Grilled Cheese is a seasonal twist on the classic, with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, white American cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze on toasted sourdough bread.

In this season's spirit of giving, guests can help raise money for Camp Sunshine, located in Casco, Maine, an organization that provides retreats for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. Guests can make a donation when they place an order in-cafe, online or in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app.

"Our mission at Tropical Smoothie Cafe is to Inspire Better, and this holiday season we are doing that by offering our guests the opportunity to raise money for a wonderful organization that helps families in crisis in our local communities," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Our Camp Sunshine fundraiser is our way of celebrating the season by being a ray of sunshine for those who need it most."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is also highlighting its limited-time Sunshine Smoothie®, inspired by Camp Sunshine, made with mango, pineapple, orange juice and banana.

Whether it's a Sunshine Smoothie to brighten a cold, cloudy day or a Caprese Grilled Cheese after a busy day of holiday errands, guests can gift themselves a getaway with easy ordering in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app, online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or in-cafe for quick, convenient pickup, curbside or delivery.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,010 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list, as well as the Franchise Times' Top 200+ ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

