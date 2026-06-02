Wear Flip Flops, Get a Free Smoothie at Tropical Smoothie Cafe® on National Flip Flop Day®, Friday, June 5

Say hello to summer with a free 12 oz. Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie from 2 to 7 p.m.

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, June 5, Tropical Smoothie Cafe welcomes summer with its annual National Flip Flop Day! Guests who wear flip flops to a participating cafe from 2 to 7 p.m. will receive a free* 12 oz. Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie. In addition to the free 12 oz. smoothie, guests who visit a participating cafe on Friday, June 5 can scan a QR code at the counter for a chance to win free smoothies** for a year!

Guests who wear flip flops to a participating cafe from 2 to 7 p.m. will receive a free* 12 oz. Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie.

The smoothie, which was added to the permanent menu in July 2025, blends mango, pineapple, papaya, guava, passionfruit and coconut for a bright, tropical escape in every sip. As the weather heats up, it's the perfect way to cool down.

"National Flip Flop Day is one of our favorite traditions at Tropical Smoothie Cafe because it feels like the unofficial start of summer," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "This year, we can't wait for guests to stop by, cool off and try the fan-favorite Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe created National Flip Flop Day in 2007 as a summer tradition to celebrate the season, connect with guests and help them discover new favorites. For more information, visit TropicalSmoothieCafe.com/national-flip-flop-day.

After National Flip Flop Day, guests can score another free smoothie on Sunday, June 21 for National Smoothie Day, when Tropic Rewards® members can get a free smoothie‡ of their choice with any food purchase.

*One free 12 oz. Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie per guest only on June 5, 2026, from 2-7 p.m. in-cafe at participating locations. Free smoothie will be applied to lowest priced 12 oz. Mango Monsoon™ Smoothie ordered. No modifications. While supplies last.

** No purchase necessary. Ends no later than 6/13/2026. For details and terms and conditions, visit https://www.quikly.com/q/NRphlWr/terms. ©2026. TSC Franchisor, LLC.

‡ Terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe