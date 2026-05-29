Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Teams Up with the Loco Beach Coconuts for the Ultimate Fan Experience

Limited-time Loco Beach Colada Smoothie, player appearances and fan giveaways bring vacation vibes to one of the year's biggest entertainment sensations

ATLANTA, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is stepping up to the plate as the Official Smoothie Partner of the Loco Beach Coconuts, one of the newest teams in the Banana Ball Championship League, touring alongside the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters and Indianapolis Clowns, and bringing high-energy entertainment to sold-out crowds nationwide. The partnership will bring beachside flavor to fans now through October with the limited-time Loco Beach Colada Smoothie, player appearances, fan giveaways and activations at select games across the country.

The Loco Beach Colada Smoothie is available now through Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Now through Tuesday, Oct. 6, guests can enjoy the taste of summer with the new Loco Beach Colada Smoothie, a creamy, island-inspired blend of pineapple, coconut and banana created to celebrate the partnership and bring a beach state of mind to every sip.

"Now that the Loco Beach Coconuts have kicked off their first season, fans everywhere are feeling the excitement, and we are pumped to be a part of it," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "The Loco Beach Coconuts are all about sharing fun, unforgettable moments with their fans, and through this partnership, we can bring the beach to their fans and ours."

Throughout the season, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the Loco Beach Coconuts will bring the partnership to life through fan experiences at select home games and marquee matchups nationwide, including:

Appearances featuring Loco Beach Coconuts players, mascots and cast members at cafes in Orlando, Florida, the Jersey Shore, Minneapolis and more

Plaza experience with free samples*, giveaways* and limited-edition Bahama Mama smoothie 'hot dogs' in Jacksonville, Florida on July 2-4*

Surprise-and-delight in-game fan giveaways*, including free smoothies** for a year, limited-edition co-branded merchandise, beach-inspired surprises and exclusive digital content

Smoothie donations to Bananas Foster events throughout the season, which are designed to raise awareness and inspire action for the foster care community

"We were already huge fans of Tropical Smoothie Cafe and knew that a partnership with the Loco Beach Coconuts would be the perfect fit," said Jared Orton, president, Banana Ball Championship League.

The Loco Beach Colada Smoothie is available for a limited time at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com

*While supplies last. **Terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

About Banana Ball

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed sport with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown that guarantees a must see ending to every game. The Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) currently consists of six teams: the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. Banana Ball has been featured on ESPN, Good Morning America, the TODAY Show, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Sports Illustrated and more. The teams are made popular by their fans first approach, in-game entertainment and wide reaching social media presence. Banana Ball is a TikTok favorite with more 16 million followers combined across the six teams. Banana Ball has been featured across the globe for its unique and exciting atmosphere, including everything from theatrical walk-ups, the first ever player to wear stilts, players backflip catches, and a whole lot more.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe