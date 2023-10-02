Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Treats more than 1,300 Fans to Free Smoothies for a Year this Halloween Season

News provided by

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

02 Oct, 2023, 00:01 ET

Guests can unlock one of four surprise treats from Oct. 4 – 31, 2023, including free smoothies for a year* for one winner at each participating cafe

ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spooky season, Tropical Smoothie Cafe (TSC) guests across the country are in for a real treat. From Oct. 4 – 28, Tropic Rewards® members can pick up a No Tricks, Just Treats card while supplies last at participating cafes. Each card will feature one of four exciting rewards that can be activated through October 31, and one lucky person from each participating cafe will win one free 24-oz. smoothie per week for 52 weeks.

Continue Reading
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

Recently named one of the top ten fastest-growing fast-food chains in America by QSR magazine, it has never been a better time to be a fan of Tropical Smoothie Cafe. With more than 1,300 potential winners across 44 states slated to receive free smoothies for a year as a part of the No Tricks, Just Treats promotion, guests should act fast.

In addition to the No Tricks, Just Treats promo cards, fall-loving guests should mark their calendars for Oct. 18 when the new Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is available to order in-app or online while supplies last. The Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is made with pumpkin spice purée, banana and non-fat yogurt that is delightfully refreshing and aromatic.

"There's nothing tricky about winning free smoothies for a year," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We can't wait to surprise Tropical Smoothie Cafe guests across the country with an extra special treat this Halloween season."

*The details: No Tricks, Just Treats promo cards are available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants. No purchase necessary to receive card. Must use Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app and be a Tropic Rewards® member to activate offer code listed above and redeem reward. Must activate by October 31, 2023 and redeem prior to expiration date listed in app. One time use only. Valid at participating locations only. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,300 locations in 44 states. 

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Also from this source

Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Tracks Impressive Mid-Year Growth

DYNE Hospitality Group Opens New Tropical Smoothie Cafe® in Little Rock, Marking Its 100th Location

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.