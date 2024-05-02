Tropicana Introduces 'Pulp Prenup' To Help Couples Commit to Which Side of the Juice Aisle They're On Before They Walk Down the Aisle

According to a recent survey2 commissioned by Tropicana and conducted by The Harris Poll among more than 2,000 U.S. adults, 65% of Americans agree it's easier when everyone in the household has the same pulp preference, and 27% say agreeing on pulp versus no pulp is ideal when choosing the right life partner. To celebrate National Orange Juice Day on May 4 and help couples commit to which type of Tropicana Pure Premium will fill their fridges to have and to chug from this day forward, Tropicana is introducing Pulp Prenup. Visit TropicanaPulpPrenup.com from May 4 through the end of the month to make your commitment and you could win a lifetime supply of Tropicana Pure Premium with the pulp content of your choosing and money toward your honeymoon3. It's time to raise a mimosa to ending the debate and the start of it all!

"Since 1954, Tropicana has delivered the joy of quality, fresh-tasting juice to everyone," said Monica McGurk, CEO of Tropicana Brands Group's North America business unit. "And for as long as orange juice has brought joy to more than just breakfast, people have loved to debate their pulp preferences. Pulp Prenup is our brand's lighthearted way to lean into this ongoing cultural conversation while celebrating the debate and the fact that Tropicana Pure Premium is available in a variety of pulp selections. No matter your pulp preference, there's a Tropicana Pure Premium you'll love to say 'I do' to."

How To Make the Commitment and Enter the Giveaway:

May 4-31 , visit TropicanaPulpPrenup.com with your partner. Enter your names and brief contact information, pick your pulp preference and sign Tropicana's Pulp Prenup to enter for a chance to win.

, visit TropicanaPulpPrenup.com with your partner. Enter your names and brief contact information, pick your pulp preference and sign Tropicana's Pulp Prenup to enter for a chance to win. All OJ lovers are welcome! While prenups may be traditional for engaged couples, Tropicana believes it's never a bad time to decide with your partner which Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice you're going to enjoy till pulp do you part.

3NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and Washington, D.C. , 18 or older at time of entry. Begins 9:00 a.m. ET on May 4, 2024 ; ends 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2024 . Lifetime supply of OJ and honeymoon credit awarded in the form of a check. For official rules, visit TropicanaPulpPrenup.com.

The Great Debate:

It's undeniable: Americans2 have strong feelings about the pulp-versus-no-pulp debate. According to Tropicana's survey:

Half (52%) say they have a strong preference when it comes to orange juice with or without pulp.

preference when it comes to orange juice with or without pulp. A Pulp Prenup is critical! 26% say discussing your orange juice pulp preference with a partner before getting married is important.

Pulp can even be a deal breaker! 19% say they would not consider starting a romantic relationship with someone if they had a different orange juice pulp preference.

consider starting a romantic relationship with someone if they had a different orange juice pulp preference. Agreeing on pulp preference is even more important than some other prenup-related conversations. Nearly 1 in 5 Americans (17%) say it is more important to agree with a partner on pulp preference than on how to manage money, and roughly 1 in 7 feel the same regarding views on having children (15%), political beliefs (14%) and religious beliefs (14%).



Fresh-Tasting Orange Juice for Every Pulp Preference:

Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice is always made from oranges handpicked at the pinnacle of ripeness, squeezed within 24 hours, with no added sugar to create 100% juice.

orange juice is always made from oranges handpicked at the pinnacle of ripeness, squeezed within 24 hours, with no added sugar to create 100% juice. With the perfect amount of pulp for everyone's preferences, Tropicana Pure Premium is available in Original (No Pulp), Homestyle (Some Pulp), Grovestand (Lots of Pulp) and a variety of other types.

Additional product benefits:

No added sugar



Not a low-calorie food; see package for calorie and sugar content



100% of your daily dose of vitamin C per serving



Good source of potassium, with as much potassium as a banana



Good source of folate, with as much folate as a cup of whole strawberries

To learn more about the Juice That Starts It All, visit Tropicana.com .

1 Source: IRI MULOC, L52 Weeks, 4/7/24

2 This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Tropicana from April 15-17, 2024, among 2,082 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected].

About Tropicana Brands Group

Tropicana Brands Group brings together an exciting global portfolio of some of the world's most iconic juice brands, including Tropicana, Naked, KeVita, Izze, Dole, and Copella. Established in 2022 as a joint venture between PAI Partners and PepsiCo, the company aims to promote new growth for its business, opportunities for its people, and to accelerate a vision to be the undisputed global leader in fresh and chilled beverages. With a global footprint of more than 2,000 associates that spans North America and Europe, we are proud of our industry-leading capabilities in areas that include innovation, R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing, and nutrition expertise. For more, please visit www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com.

SOURCE Tropicana