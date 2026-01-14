Trout CPA Expands Business Valuation Practice with Addition of Daniel Pavlovic

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trout CPA announced today that Daniel Pavlovic, CFA, has joined the firm as Director of Business Valuation, bringing national-firm experience and deep technical expertise to support the firm's growing valuation and complex financial reporting practice.

Pavlovic will work closely with Michael Wolfe, Partner in Business Valuation, to expand Trout CPA's ability to serve middle-market clients requiring sophisticated valuation and financial reporting solutions, while maintaining the firm's reputation for its hands-on, client-focused approach for existing valuation services.

Pavlovic, a holder of the CFA Charter, joins Trout CPA from global and national firms including KPMG and RSM, where he advised clients across diverse industries, including technology, manufacturing, and industrials, while leading intricate valuation engagements for transactions, audits, and strategic initiatives. His background allows Trout CPA to deliver the rigor and depth typically associated with large accounting firms, paired with the responsiveness and flexibility of a growing advisory firm.

"Dan's experience enhances our ability to offer refined valuation expertise with a boutique client experience," said Todd Harrington, Managing Partner. "As our clients grow in size, complexity, and geographic reach, his leadership enables us to meet those needs while preserving the personalized service and relational approach Trout CPA is known for."

In his role, Pavlovic will help advance Trout CPA's existing service lines and those related to mergers and acquisitions, purchase price allocations, impairment testing, and other complex financial reporting matters. His addition supports the firm's strategy to expand both the size and geographic scope of clients served, particularly those navigating growth, transactions, and increasingly complex reporting requirements.

"I'm excited to join Trout CPA because it combines technical excellence with a practical, client-centered culture," said Pavlovic. "There's a clear opportunity to deliver sophisticated valuation and financial reporting services to growing companies that want high-quality work with the high-touch, tailored approach that Trout CPA is known to offer."

"Dan is a natural fit for our team and our growth strategy," said Michael Wolfe, Partner, Business Valuation Services. "His technical depth and collaborative approach enhance our existing valuation practice and create new opportunities for us to serve our clients as they scale."

The addition of Pavlovic reflects Trout CPA's continued investment in senior-level talent to support evolving client needs and position the firm for long-term growth in the middle-market and beyond.

About Trout CPA

Trout CPA is a leading accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Lancaster, PA, serving clients across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic region. The firm provides personalized accounting, tax, assurance, and business advisory services across multiple industries, including professional services, construction, real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, consumer services, and non-profits. Trout CPA is committed to delivering outstanding service built on professionalism, responsiveness, and quality. We are also an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting and consulting firms that share similar client service goals.

For more information about Trout CPA, please call 717-358-9114 or visit www.troutcpa.com.

