Troutman Pepper to Host First-of-its-Kind Generative AI Summit for Law Firms

May 14 Event to Bring Together AI Leaders from 20+ Law Firms

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence leaders from more than 20 law firms will join Troutman Pepper for a summit focused on the use of generative AI in the legal industry, including associated use cases, training, ethical obligations, policy implications, and more. The Pathfinders Beyond Boundaries: Law Firm AI Summit will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Troutman Pepper's New York office, located at 875 Third Avenue.

The inaugural Law Firm AI Summit is designed as a platform for industry leaders to share insights, strategies, and experiences in navigating the evolving landscape of generative AI technologies.

"The open exchange of ideas within the legal profession benefits our firms, our clients, and the industry at large," said Troutman Pepper Chief Innovation Officer Will Gaus. "At the Summit, we will shed light on the paths taken by law firms that have harnessed the power of generative AI technologies and engage in meaningful discussion around inspirations, challenges, and breakthroughs."

"It is helpful to have a forum for law firms to speak candidly about trending issues and share best practices for understanding and addressing the challenges that are impacting our field, and I am looking forward to engaging with peer firms in a thoughtful discussion," said Aubrey Bishai, Chief Innovation Officer at Vinson & Elkins, who will co-present a session titled, "Beyond the Hype: Measuring the ROI of AI in Legal Practices."

The Law Firm AI Summit will also feature these sessions: Buy vs. Build: Charting the Course of Generative AI in Law; Effective Training Strategies for the AI Present; Guiding Light: Exploring Ethical Obligations in the Age of AI; Steering the Course: Crafting Effective AI Policies; Client Expectations of and Tolerance for Legal Services Augmented by AI; and Redefining Staffing and Leadership for the Future of Law Firms.

For more information, please contact Troutman Pepper's Director of Innovation Andrew Medeiros at [email protected].

Troutman Pepper was among the first law firms to launch a generative AI assistant, Athena. The platform harnesses OpenAI's GPT to help attorneys and business professionals safely and effectively use generative AI to improve workflows and enhance overall user and client experiences. The firm's focus on innovation has been recognized nationally. Just last year, Fast Company ranked Troutman Pepper among the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, with the firm earning a spot in the top 50 for its investment in cultivating a culture of innovation.

