Troutman Pepper Locke Launches 'PE Pathways' Podcast

New Podcast Explores Trends and Developments in Private Equity and M&A

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The private equity landscape is constantly evolving, with new trends, regulatory changes, and innovative investment strategies shaping the future of the industry. To help listeners stay informed and navigate these complexities, Troutman Pepper Locke is launching its latest podcast, PE Pathways. Hosted by attorneys from the firm's Private Equity Practice Group, the podcast features experienced dealmakers sharing their insights on current private equity and M&A trends and developments.

PE Pathways offers listeners an in-depth look at the intricacies of the private equity industry. Topics covered include deal sourcing and due diligence, portfolio company management, fund formation and compliance, tax and employment issues, and exit strategies, among others. Each episode provides valuable information and perspectives that are both informative and engaging.

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper Locke's corporate attorneys regularly handle middle and lower middle market transactions for private equity clients alongside strategic deals for Fortune 100 corporations Core areas of service include mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, capital markets transactions, and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, as well as general corporate counseling. The firm has a strong focus in the private equity and private fund services space, advising clients on matters including fund formation, growth equity investments, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and exit transactions.

Available on troutman.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms, PE Pathways offers valuable information and insights anytime, anywhere.

Troutman Pepper Locke

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman.com .

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Locke LLP