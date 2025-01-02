Troutman Pepper Locke Officially Launches

Law Firm Grows to More Than 1,600 Attorneys Across 33 Offices, Enhancing Capabilities and Expanding Reach for Clients

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord have merged to form Troutman Pepper Locke LLP, a law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys across 33 offices in the United States and Europe.

"This merger is a strategic leap forward, allowing us to offer an even broader and deeper suite of services to help clients solve complex legal challenges," said Tom Cole, chair of Troutman Pepper Locke. "The increased scale strengthens our ability to handle matters across an expanded geographic footprint and underscores our continued commitment to client service, efficiency and innovation."

With a significant presence in 10 of the largest U.S. legal markets, the merger positions Troutman Pepper Locke as a full-service firm in a number of important industries at the frontlines of change, including energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Clients will benefit from enhanced capabilities across the spectrum of legal services including but not limited to transactional, regulatory, intellectual property, and litigation.

The new firm is led by Cole, with David Taylor and Ashley Taylor serving as vice chairs. Amie Colby serves as managing partner.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this match brings. Our firms have the same sweet spot — the middle market. And together, we are doubling down on our commitment to high performance, collaboration, and excellence," stated David Taylor.

"Law firm mergers are certainly on the rise, but ours is about strategic growth to create more value for our clients. This value will flow from our combined strength in key industries, regions, and practices," added Ashley Taylor.

Joining them are the following department chairs:

Energy: John Leonti

Financial Services: Tom Yoxall

Health Care and Life Sciences: Sean Fahey

Insurance and IP: Steve Whitmer

Litigation: John West

Real Estate: Anthony Greene

Transactional: Mason Bayler

"To me, Troutman Pepper Locke means endless possibilities, but our focus remains on our clients and our people," said Colby. "We will continue to prioritize and foster a culture of teamwork, respect, and transparency, ensuring that we become more resourceful, supportive, and valuable to our clients and each other."

The combined firm boasts 33 offices in 18 U.S. states, as well as the UK. Troutman Pepper Locke offers more than 600 lawyers in the Northeast, with a significant presence in Boston, Philadelphia, and the New York metro area. In the South, the firm's bench is particularly deep, with nearly 700 lawyers in locations including Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia. The combination has strengthened resources in California and the Midwest, including Chicago.

Troutman Pepper Locke's offices include (listed alphabetically):

Atlanta Houston Providence Austin London Raleigh Berwyn Los Angeles Richmond Boston Miami Rochester Charlotte New Orleans San Diego Chicago New York San Francisco Cincinnati Orange County Stamford Dallas Philadelphia Virginia Beach Detroit Pittsburgh Washington, D.C. Harrisburg Portland West Palm Beach Hartford Princeton Wilmington

Troutman Pepper Locke

