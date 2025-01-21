Troutman Pepper Locke Welcomes Energy Partner Dustin Till

Experienced Energy Attorney Enhances Firm's Capabilities in Hydropower and Regulatory Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin Till, an attorney with extensive experience in hydropower, environmental, and renewable energy law, has joined Troutman Pepper Locke as a partner in the firm's expanding Energy practice. Till brings over a decade of in-house counsel experience at PacifiCorp, where he provided strategic guidance on complex energy regulatory and environmental matters.

Dustin Till, partner, Troutman Pepper Locke

Till's practice spans a wide range of areas, including regulatory, policy, and tribal issues. It focuses particularly on relicensing and compliance challenges related to hydroelectric assets. Till will join Troutman Pepper Locke's nationally leading hydropower practice and will provide support to the firm's environmental and energy transactions groups.

"I'm excited to join Troutman Pepper Locke and collaborate with its exceptional team of attorneys to tackle the complex challenges facing energy clients today," said Till. "With the firm's deep bench of talent, I look forward to helping clients navigate critical regulatory and compliance issues, especially in the evolving energy landscape of the Pacific Northwest and beyond."

During his tenure at PacifiCorp, Till managed several high-profile strategic matters for the law department, including the historic Klamath Dam removal and federal and state catastrophic wildfire policy issues.

"Dustin's unparalleled experience in guiding complex dam decommissioning projects, including the largest dam removal in U.S. history, positions him as a critical resource for our clients navigating the evolving hydropower space," said John Leonti, chair of Troutman Pepper Locke's Energy Department. "As the demand for pumped-storage and renewable energy sources increase, Dustin's experience will provide invaluable support in achieving successful outcomes in this evolving market."

"Dustin's deep knowledge in hydropower, particularly in the Pacific Northwest where many of our clients are based, makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Adrienne Thompson, managing partner of Troutman Pepper Locke's Portland office. "His strong relationships with key players in the region will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients on the West Coast."

Till earned his J.D. from Seattle University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Western Washington University.

Troutman Pepper Locke's market-leading energy practices help clients with their most important and complex matters throughout the U.S. From renewables to conventional and emerging technologies, the cross-disciplinary team has extensive experience across the energy landscape. The firm regularly advises independent power producers, banks, utilities, private equity funds, and large corporations.

Troutman Pepper Locke

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman.com .

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Locke LLP