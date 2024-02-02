Troutman Pepper Releases Privacy Year in Review

News provided by

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

02 Feb, 2024, 14:47 ET

Report Highlights Legal Trends, Developments in Privacy, Cyber, AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Troutman Pepper explores key developments and trends across the privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI) landscape from the past year while offering actionable insights for companies navigating the evolving areas. The 2023 Privacy Year in Review, released today, highlights the following:

  • New U.S. State Comprehensive Privacy Laws Gaining Momentum at 13 and Counting
  • Increased Scrutiny of Lead Generation Activities and Data Brokers Impacting Marketing for All Companies
  • New Restrictions, Enforcements and Class Action Liabilities for Cookies and Other Tracking and AdTech
  • Companies Stop Panicking and Develop AI Safeguards Leveraging Adjacent Privacy Controls
  • New and Evolving Global Privacy Laws
  • Ransomware and Wire-Transfer Fraud Continues Amid Heightened Scrutiny And Obligations

"It was an explosive year in privacy, security, and artificial intelligence, with new technologies, regulations, and obstacles to navigate. Our privacy report zeroes in on the key trends and developments we believe will shape the year and future ahead," said Partner Jim Koenig, co-leader of the firm's Privacy + Cyber Practice.

"We also spotlight notable cases with a particular focus on emerging technologies and U.S. state attorneys general enforcement and litigation," said Partner Stephen Piepgrass, co-leader of the firm's Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement (RISE) Practice. "Many challenges and opportunities lie ahead – with preparation and the right team, companies will be well-positioned to achieve their business goals."

The report is a collaboration between the firm's Privacy + Cyber and RISE practices. Troutman Pepper's national Privacy + Cyber team extends the range of privacy and cyber services traditionally offered by law firms, drawing upon its unique combination of global expertise in keys areas such as privacy program creation and implementation, licensing, financing and M&A transactions, incident response, litigation, and regulatory investigations and enforcement.

The RISE practice counsels clients in a wide range of legal and public policy matters. For businesses in heavily regulated industries, such as financial services, advertising and marketing, health care, insurance, telecommunications, alcohol, tobacco, and cannabis, the team offers guidance on compliance and reporting as well as, when necessary, litigation and administrative appeals of regulatory enforcement actions.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP

Also from this source

Prominent FERC Attorney Donna Byrne Joins Troutman Pepper's Award-Winning Energy Practice

Prominent FERC Attorney Donna Byrne Joins Troutman Pepper's Award-Winning Energy Practice

Donna Byrne, a leading energy regulatory lawyer with a specialty in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) enforcement matters, has joined...
Troutman Pepper Releases 2023 Consumer Financial Services Year in Review & 2024 Look Ahead

Troutman Pepper Releases 2023 Consumer Financial Services Year in Review & 2024 Look Ahead

On the heels of another transformative year for the financial industry, Troutman Pepper's Consumer Financial Services Practice Group is today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.